Police arrested two men early on Thursday morning in Limassol after finding burglary tools and two car radios in their car.

The two men, a 42-year-old driver and his 31-year-old passenger, could not explain why the items were in their possession.

The motorist had no valid driving licence and was not insured while the car was not registered. Against the co-driver several warrants are pending.

Both men, residents of Limassol, were arrested for the offences.