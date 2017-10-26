Bar review: Liquid Cafe-Bar, Ayia Napa

We may be approaching November but with the weather showing no signs of taking a drastic turn for the worse, there is still no reason not to head to one of the beach side towns in the Larnaca area.

Right in the heart of Ayia Napa lies a sleek, modern lounge bar which can accommodate anything from a simple morning coffee to after work drinks to a substantial meal.

Understandably, there tends to be those who either love or hate Ayia Napa, but the location of Liquid Cafe-Bar means that those put off by the hectic nature of the touristic bars will not be affected as it lies in an area sufficiently distanced from them.

There is a wide selection of drinks and the prices, despite being in a notorious tourist hotspot, are very respectable. For example, a Cuba Libre will set you back just €3.70 while the well-known summer favourite Pimm’s is just €4.10. The steepest cocktail on the menu is a Long Island Ice Tea at €4.90.

The bar is open from 9.00am until 2.00am providing bar snacks from that little something to fill a hole to our big snack to last you through the day. There is anything from burgers to pastas, seafood and grilled dishes, again at very good prices.

Also on a separate menu is a long list of different shisha flavours. The bar offers two different brands of molasses, one at €15 and the other at €25. The wide range of flavours makes a refreshing change to the usual one-fruit options elsewhere. The bubblegum and mint tasted great, though admittedly there could have been more frequent changes of the charcoal to keep the flavour stronger.

The soft music is pleasant in the background and the staff are very attentive. If you are a sports fan, it is a great place to take in the weekend’s football matches with over half a dozen plasma TVs dotted around the bar, inside and out, showing all the big games.

Liquid Café Bar

Where: Kryou Nerou street, Ayia Napa

When: daily from

How much: cocktails: up to €4.90

Contact: 23 819276