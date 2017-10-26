Cablenet is a proud sponsor of the 1st Radisson Blu Larnaca International Marathon!

Cablenet is especially proud to announce its sponsorship co-operation with the 1st Radisson Blue Larnaca International Marathon, which will be held on November 19.

Recognising the capability of sporting events in spreading sports and sportsmanship, Cablenet supports worthy efforts promoting sporting spirit and fair play.

As part of its social responsibility, Cablenet will proudly stand by the 1st Radisson Blue Larnaca International Marathon, which includes a Marathon race (42.195 metres), a Half-marathon (21.095 metres), a 5-kilometre corporate race, a 5-kilometre individual race, and a 1-kilometre race for children and adults, with distinguished Cypriot athletes Andri Avraam and Andri Shalou, as well as world track and field champion Pericles Iacovakis, as ambassadors!

Finally, Cablenet wishes the organisers, volunteers and participants good luck and hopes this marks the beginning for this event to become a staple of Cypriot sports.