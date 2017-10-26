League Cup holders Man United travel to Bristol City

The Red Devils beat Swansea this week to advance to the last eight

Holders Manchester United will travel to Championship side Bristol City in the League Cup quarter-finals following a delayed draw on Thursday.

Arsenal host London rivals West Ham United and Premier League leaders Manchester City are at Leicester City in a repeat of their match at the same stage of the competition in 2013-14.

Manchester City won that game 3-1 and went on to lift the trophy.

Champions Chelsea welcome Bournemouth in the other quarter-final with all matches to be played in the week commencing Dec. 18.

The draw was due to be broadcast live on Twitter at 1600 local time, but was delayed by nearly two hours due to technical issues before being shown in a pre-recorded video.

Chelsea v Bournemouth

Arsenal v West Ham United

Leicester City v Manchester City

Bristol City v Manchester United

