Man arrested for A&E attack

October 26th, 2017 Cyprus, featured 3 comments

Police arrested a man on Thursday morning on suspicion of attacking two doctors at Larnaca general hospital the previous evening.

According to police, the 27-year-old man visited the hospital’s emergency department at around 7.20pm because of a pain in his leg.

After examining him, doctors sent him in a wheelchair to the radiology department for X-rays.

At 7.45pm he returned from the department and without apparent reason, he started to shout and swear at staff, throwing his mobile phone at a doctor.

He then hit another doctor who had bent down to pick up the phone. The man eventually left the department along with a friend who was accompanying him.

A warrant was issued against the attacker and he was arrested at 6.30am on Thursday.

This was the latest in a series of similar incidents this year in state hospitals, and the second time someone has been arrested.

Nurses’ union Pasyno and state doctors went on a two-hour work strike last month to protest the authorities’ failure to prevent attacks against them after a man attacked two female nurses at Nicosia general hospital’s emergency department.

Health Minister Giorgos Pamborides condemned the incident on Thursday.

“It is a shame to see such incidents against people who put their lives on the line on a daily basis to serve their fellow humans,” he said.

The minister added that society, in general, must take a hard look at the issue because on sociologists or other specialists could analyse such behaviour.

Pamborides said the state has decided to install security cameras at emergency departments and hire private security guards to assist police in their work. The authorities were also considering amending the law to introduce stricter penalties for such attacks.

 

 

  • Didier Ouzaid

    “The authorities were also considering amending the law to introduce stricter penalties for such attacks.”

    No sh*t Sherlock. Put your influence where your mouth always is. If you really condemn attacks on people who put their life on the line, make sure the law reflects that. Just like attacks on cops, attacks on healthcare workers should be punished the strictest possible way.

  • sweet_hooligan

    1) Who are all these a**holes who keep attacking hospital staff?? 2) Is it really that difficult to hire a couple more security guards for evenings/nights?

    • almostbroke

      Correct Sweet and free up the police to look after the ‘majority ‘ of taxpayers . Assaults on hospital staff have been ongoing in A & E s in every country since they were first opened .

