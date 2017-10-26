Rangers sack manager Caixinha

Rangers have dismissed manager Pedro Caixinha after seven months in charge at Ibrox

Rangers have sacked manager Pedro Caixinha after a seven-month spell in charge at Ibrox, the Scottish Premiership club said on Thursday.

The decision was made at a board meeting after Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock on Wednesday and the club said in a statement it would being the search for a new manager immediately.

“Graeme Murty, head development squad coach, will take charge of the first-team in the interim,” the statement added. (www.rangers.co.uk)

Portuguese Caixinha was appointed in March and won 14 of his 26 games in charge. Rangers are fourth in the Scottish Premiership and eight points behind leaders Celtic.

