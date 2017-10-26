Toyota Launches “Start Your Impossible” Global Corporate Initiative

As a Mobility Company, Toyota is Committed to “Freedom of Mobility for All”

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) has launched “Start Your Impossible” – a global corporate initiative that aims to inspire Toyota employees, partners, and customers and connect them with the company’s core beliefs. In an age of accelerating technological and environmental developments, “Start Your Impossible” marks Toyota’s commitment to support the creation of a more inclusive and sustainable society in which everyone can challenge their impossible.

Toyota believes that mobility goes beyond cars; it is about overcoming challenges and making dreams come true. The “Start Your Impossible” initiative reflects these values and highlights the company’s goal to provide freedom of mobility for all. “We want to share this thinking with all stakeholders, including consumers, so that we can approach this challenge together,” said Toyota President Akio Toyoda.

Since its founding as a loom manufacturer, Toyota has been driven by a commitment to contribute to society. Over its long history, the company has grown into an innovative leader that has enabled vehicle electrification on a mass scale with the development of the Prius hybrid electric car 20 years ago and more recently, the Mirai hydrogen fuel cell electric car. Toyota sees alternative powertrains, automated cars, mobility-as-a-service, and robotics as significant opportunities to move people and transform the company.

As worldwide partner of The Olympic Games and The Paralympic Games, Toyota aims to encourage creating a peaceful society without discrimination through sports and a commitment to creating a sustainable society through mobility. Toyota’s values of continuous improvement and respect for people are shared by The Olympic Games, which brings together the entire world in friendship and solidarity to celebrate the highest realization of human potential.

“Throughout our history, Toyota has made the impossible possible through innovation and passion, and by continuously challenging the definition of impossible. Today, the automobile industry is clearly amidst its most dramatic period of change — and during this time Toyota remains committed to making ever better cars. Just as important, we are developing mobility solutions to help everyone enjoy their lives, and we are doing our part to create an ever better society for the next 100 years and beyond. For this to happen, we have to dream beyond conventional vehicles and create new forms of mobility that overcome the limits of today and solve the problems of tomorrow. We share this dream and this spirit of continuous improvement with Olympic and Paralympic athletes, who challenge their own limits every day. I hope that The Olympic and Paralympic Games will create an opportunity for everyone affiliated with Toyota to challenge their impossible and defy their limitations.”

As the first mobility partner of The Olympics Games and The Paralympic Games, Toyota aims to offer mobility services and logistics expertise. The first “Start Your Impossible” film, “Mobility for All,” introduces transportation solutions, next generation mobility, and advanced technologies. Going forward, “Start Your Impossible” will also include a variety of additional programs focused on employees, dealers and consumers, as well as seeking collaboration with the Toyota Mobility Foundation, which was established to address urban transportation challenges and expand personal mobility for all people, inspiring the next generation mobility solutions.

Toyota is also launching a new website – www.MobilityForAll.com. In consultation with the National Center for Accessible Media (NCAM) in the United States, the website (which will be rolled out in phases) is built to be accessible for users with various impairments and to allow all users to experience the site and all its content. Whether set to default, visually impaired, hearing impaired, mobility impaired or cognitively impaired, all coding and design features work to make the experience equally enjoyable for all users.

To celebrate the launch of “Start Your Impossible,” and its partnership with The Olympic Games and The Paralympic Games, Toyota today is holding its first-ever Toyota Mobility Summit in Athens, Greece, the host city of the first modern Olympic Games. The event features a live conversation with Akio Toyoda, as well as a series of discussions led by Toyota Executive Vice President Didier Leroy, with global thought leaders and Olympic and Paralympic athletes. The event will cover topics of mobility from a social, physical well-being and sports perspectives, as well as the future of mobility via technology advancements and research.

www.toyota.com.cy