October 26th, 2017

Unsworth’s Everton fall to Chelsea in League Cup

Chelsea piled more pressure on managerless Everton

Antonio Rudiger’s 26th-minute header and a late strike from Willian gave Chelsea a 2-1 win over Everton on Wednesday to book their place in the League Cup quarter-finals.

Everton, playing their first game under caretaker manager David Unsworth following the sacking of Ronald Koeman, delivered an improved performance but it was not enough to stop the London club.

From a short corner, Charly Musonda swung in a deep cross and Rudiger rose well to power a header past Everton keeper Jordan Pickford.

Both teams made several changes from the line-ups that featured in the Premier League last weekend and while Everton enjoyed good pressure in the second half they were unable to find a way through.

A low shot from Willian, which flew in off the post, in stoppage-time doubled the advantage for Antonio Conte’s team although Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin swiftly responded with a good finish to give the Merseyside club a consolation.

Tottenham Hotspur were playing West Ham United in a later kick-off.

