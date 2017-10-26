Vista Limassol: Pafilia’s stunning new development fusing modern elegance & contemporary Mediterranean design

Pafilia Property Developers proudly announces the launch of its new luxury project, Vista Limassol, an enchanting community development of stylish townhouses overlooking the scenic Mediterranean coastline in Cyprus’ most cosmopolitan and vibrant city.

Located in a prime hillside location in the quiet residential neighbourhood of Agios Tychon – just minutes away from the city centre – Vista adds to Pafilia’s impressive growing portfolio of highly desirable properties at the forefront of cutting edge architecture and design, offering a unique investment opportunity in one of the most desirable and strategic locations in the Mediterranean.

Drawing on over 40 years’ experience in luxury resorts and developments, Vista further boosts Pafilia’s strategic development in Limassol, gaining momentum from the record breaking sales of the company’s iconic ONE tower – the tallest seafront residential tower in the Mediterranean – as well as Pafilia’s sold out Park Residences and Emerald projects.

Pafilia’s Sales Director, Simos Simillides, stated: “In line with Pafilia’s many new and upcoming pioneering projects set to transform Limassol’s cityscape, Vista raises the bar for innovative contemporary property development in the vibrant seaside town, catering to discerning clients seeking homes specifically designed for highly sophisticated yet comfortable modern living. Encouraged by the increasing demand for stylish properties in the area, our new development offers a key investment opportunity and a place to call home in a thriving business hub renowned for its high quality of life.”

The contemporary homes designed by one of Cyprus’ leading architects, Nicholas Meletiou, feature open plan layouts and airy interiors, boasting the highest quality materials and fixtures. In close proximity to the Limassol seafront promenade, beautiful beaches, and the St Raphael Marina, the Vista development comprises twenty 2-bedroom townhouses, each with a private roof garden, positioned around a large residents’ pool and sun terrace.