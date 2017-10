A young man lost his life on Thursday evening when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on the Astromeritis-Nicosia road.

The accident occurred shortly before 7pm, police said.

The man who was not immediately identified as his family had not been informed, was rushed to Nicosia general hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Authorities were investigating the precise circumstances of the accident.

Police had to temporarily close the road and divert traffic through Akaki.