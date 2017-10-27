11th Annual General Meeting and the Event ‘Sustainable Tourism for the Present and the Future’

The Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative (CSTI) is an independent non-governmental organisation, which was established in 2006 to promote the development of sustainable tourism. Our aim is: the protection and conservation of the environment, the optimal use of natural resources, and the improvement of the social and economic situation of the isolated communities of Cyprus in relation to tourism.

To celebrate the 11 years of presence in the tourism industry of Cyprus the CSTI organized its 11th Annual General Meeting and Event ‘Sustainable Tourism for the Present and the Future’ that took place on Friday, 20th October 2017, at 6.00 pm at the Palia Ilektriki, Pafos.

The event was under the auspices of H. E. the President of the Republic of Cyprus Mr Nicos Anastasiades and was connected with Pafos as the European Capital of Culture – Pafos 2017 through the platform ‘Celebrating with Pafos’.

The main sponsors of the event were the Aegean Airlines, Bank of Cyprus, Cyprus Tourism

Organisation, Hermes Airports and PwC Cyprus.

The event started with the Music School of Pafos performing Traditional Music under the baton of Mr Sokratis Terpizes.

The event was addressed by Dr Lygia Dermatis, representing Mr George Lakkotrypis, Minister of Energy, Commerce, Industry and Tourism and the Cyprus Tourism Organisation, and Mr George A Ioannou, Director, Consulting, PwC Cyprus.

There were messages from the President of Cyprus and Mr Taleb Rifai, Secretary General of UNWTO and speech from Mr Philippos Drousiotis, Chairman of Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative (CSTI). The message of the President was conveyed by Mrs Ioanna Panayiotou, Commissioner for the Environment and the message of the Secretary General was conveyed by Mr Christopher Imbsen, Deputy Regional Director for Europe, UNWTO. There was also a presentation from Mr Joao Sousa, Marine Programme Officer, IUCN with the title ‘Close the Plastic Tap’.

The main speaker of the event was Mr Christopher Imbsen, Deputy Regional Director for Europe of UNWTO who presented the topic ‘Sustainable Tourism for the Present and the Future’.

Finally, like every year awards were given to the following for their outstanding sustainable efforts.

1. Aliathon Holiday Village – ‘Business Tourism Sustainability Award 2017’ 2. Cyherbia Botanical Park – ‘Small Business Sustainability Award 2017’ 3. Evrychou Community – ‘Community Sustainability Award 2017’ 4. Louvaras Community – ‘Small Community Sustainability Award 2017’

A reception with traditional delights and Producers Fair followed the event.

We would like to thank all our members for their support and valuable contribution through the years.

For more information about CSTI please contact at 22252315/99800189 or by email at [email protected]. Follow us on facebook www.facebook.com/csti.csti and on Twitter [email protected]