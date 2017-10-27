Pound to euro exchange ends on December 31, 2017

October 27th, 2017 Business, Cyprus 2 comments

Pound to euro exchange ends on December 31, 2017

The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) announced on Friday that the period of exchange of Cyprus pound banknotes with euros will expire on at the end of this year.

Nominal amount   Years of Issue

£20                              1992-2004

£10                              1977-2005

£5                                1979-2003

£1                                1979-2004

500 mils                            1982

50 cents                       1983-1989

The banknotes can only be exchanged at the CBC.

Banknotes presented in person at the CBC counters are exchanged in cash, free of charge, after being duly checked.

Alternatively, banknotes may be sent to the CBC, at the owner’s risk, by registered mail to the following address: Currency Management Department, Central Bank of Cyprus, 80 Kennedy Avenue 1076 Nicosia, Cyprus

The exchange amount will be transferred to the beneficiary’s bank account according to their instructions.

Any transfer expenses will be borne by the beneficiary. In this respect, the sender should provide the following details: Bank name of the beneficiary, SWIFT bank code, Name of the beneficiary’s account (the account should be in the name of the sender), IBAN number, telephone number of the beneficiary.

For further information and/or clarifications, you may contact the CBC through:

  • electronic mail: [email protected]
  • fax: +357 22714930
  • telephone: +357 22714191, +357 22714152

