Akel leader’s guard found dead

A policeman seconded for years to the guard of Akel leader Andros Kyprianou was found dead in the party’s headquarters, it emerged on Friday.

Police were informed of a gunshot heard at Akel’s headquarters in down-town Nicosia early on Friday afternoon.

At the scene, a person was found dead and police sources told the Cyprus News Agency that foul play had been ruled out.

Soon thereafter, Akel said in a statement that the person had been Marios Thoma.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Marios Thoma, who served dutifully for several years on the police detail of Akel’s leader,” the party said.

“We express our unreserved support to his wife, his children and his parents.”

The party voiced outrage over the fact that “certain electronic news outlets violated every principle of ethics and respect by making the tragic incident public before his family was even informed”.