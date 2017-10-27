Cyprus problem a European issue, Greece’s President says

October 27th, 2017 Cyprus 1 comments

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos

Greek President, Prokopis Pavlopoulos has reiterated that the Cyprus problem is a European and international one, adding that Greece demands that a solution is reached immediately.

Pavlopoulos was speaking during an event, on Thursday, in Thessaloniki, Greece.

He noted that there can be no solution which would include diminished sovereignty, occupation troops and third-party guarantees.

“Any solution similar to the Annan Plan, which was rightly rejected, would be contrary to the very foundations of European law,” he pointed out, adding that it would constitute a disastrous precedent for Europe.

He expressed the view that it would imply a precedent which if possibly repeated in the case of other European states “would be the beginning of the end for European sovereignty”.

“This is a fact that everyone should comprehend,” stated Pavlopoulos said.

CNA

  • Kibristan

    Demands demands demands. No intention to negotiate at least an agreement let alone a settlement. The best idea they can come up with is to demand it is solved by someone else. Next thing they will cone up with is a takeover of the GC regime. Then again that idea brings us full circle – to ask someone else to undo it all and put things back together again. All this – reportedly – from the head of state of a sovereign country that pushed aside the sovereignty of the country it was supposed to protect.
    Still, no doubt they will continue to claim total sovereignty over the moral high ground.

