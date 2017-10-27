Cyprus problem a European issue, Greece’s President says

Greek President, Prokopis Pavlopoulos has reiterated that the Cyprus problem is a European and international one, adding that Greece demands that a solution is reached immediately.

Pavlopoulos was speaking during an event, on Thursday, in Thessaloniki, Greece.

He noted that there can be no solution which would include diminished sovereignty, occupation troops and third-party guarantees.

“Any solution similar to the Annan Plan, which was rightly rejected, would be contrary to the very foundations of European law,” he pointed out, adding that it would constitute a disastrous precedent for Europe.

He expressed the view that it would imply a precedent which if possibly repeated in the case of other European states “would be the beginning of the end for European sovereignty”.

“This is a fact that everyone should comprehend,” stated Pavlopoulos said.

CNA