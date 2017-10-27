Discover Paphos as never before

The European Capital of Culture Pafos 2017 has not been known so far to repeat itself, but for the Remote Paphos event which firstly took place at the end of September, it is making an exception.

The unique event, co-organised with the embassy of Switzerland in Cyprus, is a tailor-made creation in which all those involved are given headphones through which they are given instructions and become part of a theatrical happening.

Remote Paphos was specially designed for Paphos by Rimini Protokoll, as Stefan Kaegi, Helgard Haug and Daniel Wetzel are collectively known. The group is considered to be one of the most important, pioneering and influential theatre groups in Europe. The three founders have been working together since 2002 and over their time together have constantly been developing new theatrical forms.

Under the general name Remote X, the unique event has taken place in a number of cities, including New York. Each event is specifically designed for the city in which it is carried out. The aim of the Paphos event is to lead participants through the city so they can get to know it in ways that they may not have had the chance to before.

In Remote Paphos, 50 people at a time will set off into the city centre wearing headphones. They will be guided by a synthetic voice – which is familiar to us as being the voice that tells us where to go from our GPS navigation system – leading them in English and Greek to perform what the organisers call “an experiment on themselves.”

“Remote X questions artificial intelligence, big data and our predictability. As the project tours from city to city, each new site-specific version builds up-on the dramaturgy of the previous city,” the organisers said.

These 50 people will watch each other and make individual decisions while remaining together as a group. Along the way, binaural recordings and film scores will also provide a soundtrack to accompany the walkers through streets, parking spaces, churches and courtyards, thus changing the way they view and experience the city and making the experience feel more and more like a collective film.

Remote Paphos had its first run from September 27 until October 4, and now it will give us all another chance to play a part in this unique way to discover the city of Paphos from November 3-8 at 3.30pm. Don’t worry about not knowing where you will end up after one and a half hours, and how you will get back to your car because there will be a bus waiting to take you back to the starting point.

Make sure you wear comfortable shoes as you never know where the headphones may take you.

Remote Paphos

An interactive theatrical project, where the audience gets directions via headphones. November 3-8 at 3.30pm. Fabrica Hill Cave, Paphos. €10. In Greek and English. Tel: 26-955166