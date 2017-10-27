Greek PM Tsipras says 2018 growth could approach 3.0 pct

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday the country had the potential of registering growth of ‘close to 3.0 per cent’ in 2018, when Greece is expected to emerge from its bailout programme.

“We will close this year with the number 2 in front (of the growth rate) and next year we will prove the Cassandras wrong, 2018 growth could be close to 3.0 per cent,” Tsipras told parliament.

Greece, which has had three bailouts since 2010, has seen nascent growth in the past year from a resurgence of tourism and a pick-up in domestic demand after a crisis which sapped more than a quarter of the country’s output.

The latest growth projections by the finance ministry and the central bank see the economy expanding by 2.4 per cent next year. Authorities forecast a 1.8 per cent expansion in 2017.

Athens signed up to its last international bailout in mid-2015. The government aims to have fully regained access to bond markets by next August, when the programme ends.

  • AnalogMind

    I posted before but I will repost until I get the right answer. Here is the part that I don’t understand about modern Greece and modern Greek thinking.

    An outside force(Brussels/Berlin) came in and wrecked your economy to save their euro currency. In the process, they told you that you will have a quick rebound recession and then if you follow certain procedures (reforms) you will get back to where you were before their brutal occupation. None of what they told you was even close to the truth. Your recession was deep, long (almost 10 years now 2008-2018) and you lost 30% of your GDP. Everybody who understands economics thinks that it will take you 20-30 years to recover the loss. Instead, you are bickering about “investments”, even though there is no proof that any investment will produce anything other than short-term effects which are questionable at best and will not help you much in the long term.

    Why don’t you ask yourselves the obvious questions which are:

    1. Why would we believe the German recipe, when it has failed spectacularly in our case? What guarantee is there that after our “reforms” things would be better? None, is the right answer. Only speculation and opinion which puts you into an endless discussion which ends up dividing you.

    2. What is your plan B in case the rapidly fragmenting EU comes to an end – in which case your loss would be spectacular – and would make you look like idiots for believing that a free trade zone for German goods would ever bring you any benefits by being primarily a consumer of German goods.

    3. Which part don’t you understand that the main flaw of the Greek economy is excessive consumption and yet you insist to be part of a food chain that forces upon you primarily German imports for consumption?

    4. Yes, Greece has tourism, merchant marine shipping and real estate (which is dormant due to over taxation and a very bad economy).

    5. But why did you put yourselves in an EU prison with no visitation rights and you want others (like the USA) to break you out of the prison? How?

    6. To recapture the GDP lost it will take you 20-30 years. Are you up for such punishment? Most of us would be dead by then and we would only get misery to live on.

    7. Do the Greek people aspire to freedom or 2000 years of Roman slavery followed by the Holy Roman Empire (aka EU) slavery has altered your DNA for good?

    8. Wake up, there is no future for Greece in a German empire that treats you like a remote colony of natives. So what is your plan for the future? More slavery and more obedience? How did you arrive at this humiliating end?

