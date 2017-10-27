Lebanese PM to visit, some roads to close briefly

THE Cyprus problem, bilateral relations, issues of military cooperation, relations between the European Union and Lebanon, and regional developments will be on the agenda of talks between President Nicos Anastasiades and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who is scheduled to arrive in Cyprus on Saturday on an official visit, a government source told the Cyprus News Agency on Friday.

The source told CNA that Hariri’s visit is extremely important and is a continuation of Anastasiades’ official visit to Beirut last June.

According to the schedule of the visit, Anastasiades will receive the Lebanese Premier at the Presidential Palace at 7pm, with remarks to the press an hour later.

At 8.15pm, the president will host a banquet for Hariri.

Meanwhile, police announced that some roads in Larnaca and Nicosia will be closed briefly on Saturday due to the visit.

According to the statement, increased security measures during the arrival and stay of Hariri will result in road closures in the Larnaca and Nicosia districts.

Police advised the public to follow instructions by traffic police and show due patience.