Love sings true in opera

ThePantheon Theatre in Nicosia has recently joined the digital era with screenings of rock concerts, and now it is getting ready to enter the digital realm of opera on the big screen.

This new and exciting world of opera will begin on Monday with a screening of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s The Magic Flute at 8pm from the Royal Opera House Live cinema season 2017-2018.

David McVicar’s classic production embraces both the seriousness and comedy of the work. The audience is transported to a fantastical world of dancing animals, flying machines and dazzlingly starry skies. In this world, Prince Tamino promises the Queen of the Night that he will rescue her daughter Pamina from the enchanter Sarastro. He begins his quest, accompanied by the bird-catcher Papageno – but all is not as it seems.

The setting provides a wonderful backdrop for Mozart’s kaleidoscopic score, from the Queen of the Night’s coloratura fireworks to Tamino and Pamina’s lyrical love duets and Papageno’s hearty, folksong-like arias.

The Magic Flute, which includes both singing and dialogue, premiered on September 30 1791 at the Schikaneder’s theatre in Vienna, two months before the composer’s death. It was an instant success with audiences and Mozart’s supposed rival Salieri described it as an ‘operone’ – a great opera.

The Magic Flute

Screening of the Mozart opera. November 1. Pantheon Theatre, 29 Diagorou Street, Nicosia. 8pm. With English subtitles. Tel: 22-675787