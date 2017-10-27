All we need to know about babies

This Sunday the Fifth Mums 2 Be and Baby Day fair in Limassol will provide first time mums with all the information they need to bring their child into the world and also how to take care of them.

Aiming to support mums to be and new parents, the fair will help mums prepare for pregnancy, their new-borns and baby’s first years. As the event will be located at the Londa Hotel, it will be held in a relaxed and informal environment, where visitors can feel free to ask any questions while also having a nice day out.

The fair will provide information on services and products available in the local market. From birthing to breastfeeding, baby care and development, to health, nutrition, day-care, toys and fashion, the exhibition hall will cover a wide range of subjects of interest to any parent. There will also be a baby and kids’ corner where little visitors can have fun while mummies and daddies can browse around the exhibition area.

Most fair exhibitors are working mothers who operate small start-up businesses, making this an event by mums for mums in every way.

“Babies don’t come with manuals, so we hope many new mothers and fathers will take advantage of our Mums 2 Be and Baby Day to get the information they need” said the organiser of the event and founder of Mums in Cyprus Carine Khoury. “For the fifth year in a row we have decided to keep the free entrance policy, but we would like to continue fundraising for our chosen charitable organisation, the Centre for Preventive Paediatrics. By encouraging each of our expo visitors to donate just €2 we can contribute to the very important pre- and post-natal medical screening program that the CPP offers free of charge to all pregnant women and newborn babies across Cyprus,” Khoury added.

Supporting the fair’s initiative as main sponsor is ISIS Clinic, the island’s leading gynaecology, maternity and fertility centre and a firm supporter of natural birth and breastfeeding. The event is held in association with MAM Baby, a leading company for baby products with over 40 years’ experience.

