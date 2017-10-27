News podcast: Diwali celebrations; incentives to bring filmmakers to Cyprus

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in international and local news – in audio form. Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:
- United Nations Day is celebrated in the buffer zone;
- We join the Hindu festival of Diwali;
- Telehealth can prevent unnecessary hospital visits;
- Incentives are introduced to encourage filmmakers to Cyprus;
- Multi morbitity in an ageing population calls for integrated care solutions
