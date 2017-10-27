News podcast: Diwali celebrations; incentives to bring filmmakers to Cyprus

October 27th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Diwali festival in Calcutta

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in international and local news – in audio form. Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • United Nations Day is celebrated in the buffer zone;
  • We join the Hindu festival of Diwali;
  • Telehealth can prevent unnecessary hospital visits;
  • Incentives are introduced to encourage filmmakers to Cyprus;
  • Multi morbitity in an ageing population calls for integrated care solutions

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/

 

