October 27th, 2017 Cyprus, featured 3 comments

NG troops in joint training in Israel

National Guard special forces personnel are taking part in joint training exercises with Israeli troops (IDF) in the neighbouring country, it has emerged.

According to the IDF, on Wednesday the two forces took part in an urban warfare exercise as part of a two-week training programme at a number of facilities in Israel.

“The exercise focuses on urban warfare and tactical planning,” the IDF said in a statement.

National Guard Commander Elias Leontaris oversaw the exercise between Cypriot soldiers and Israel’s elite Egoz unit. The National Guard troops had travelled to Israel on Sunday.

The Times of Israel reported that Leontaris visited the troops at the “army’s Tzeelim training base, which houses a world-renowned urban combat centre that is meant to simulate an Arab town.”

He was accompanied by Brigadier General Uri Gordin, the commander of the IDF’s 98th Division, which includes Egoz.

“The joint training of the elite commando Egoz unit, together with the special forces of the Cypriot army, is a success,” Gordin was quoted as saying by the Times of Israel.

It follows a large-scale week-long exercise held in Cyprus back in June in which around 500 Israeli soldiers, aircraft, and helicopters took part.

It was the first time that’s such a large number of Israeli troops held an exercise in another country.

  • AnalogMind

    Why do I get the feeling that Israel will solve the Cyprus Problem if not have solved it already?

  • Paranam Kid

    One of the best, if not THE best, training in the world the NG could get. Israel has exported its arms & services (incl. training) for many years to many countries around the world, exp. countries where repressive, fascist regimes are running the show since those need to keep the populace in place, like the Palestinians in the Stolen Territories. What’s more, Israel’s weapons & methods are field tested (i.e. on the Palestinians) and are therefore reliable.

    But …. the authorities obviously do not want to attract too much attention to this training, as the 1st sentence of the article suggests: ….it has emerged.

    The NG will get a good taste of the best in this field, which might come in handy if the north of the island is ever reconquered.

  • Peter G

    Best training they could possibly get. One omen is the best, being ready to defend the fatherland.

