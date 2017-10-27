Petrolina donates €26,209 to ‘Goal in Life’

Honorary event for supporters and volunteers and an accountability report of the 3rd Petrolina Charity Festival

With a donation of €26.209, PETROLINA, the Cypriot petroleum company, supports the charity organization ‘Goal in Life’. The amount includes a €15.000 donation by PETROLINA and €11.209 resulting from the sales of food, beverages, commemorative gifts and contributions from the public at the 3rd Petrolina Charity Festival, which was organised last September.

The donation from Petrolina was presented to the president of the charity organisation, Mr Kostandinos Charalambides, during an honorary event that took place on Wednesday October 19th in Larnaca. At the event Petrolina presented the report, which included the financial review of the Charity Festival and honoured the supporters and the 350 volunteers of the Petrolina Community who helped make this festival a great success.

The 3rd Petrolina Charity Festival, whose success surpassed every expectation, was dedicated to support the aims of the organisation ‘Goal in Life’. It is estimated that more than 10,000 people visited the Festival.

Mrs Georgia Lefkariti, Director of PETROLINA, in her address, thanked the supporters of the event for their contribution, the volunteers and specifically the staff of Petrolina, the petrol station owners and their families, for their enthusiasm, energy and participation. “The 3rd Charity Festival is part of the many activities of the Petrolina Corporate Social Responsibility program; a complete program that focuses on people, social solidarity, the environment, sport and culture,” she added.

All the supporters of the Festival were awarded with an honorary plaque and the volunteers were presented with honorary diplomas. The event was honoured by the presence of the Mayor of Larnaca, Andreas Vyras.