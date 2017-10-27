PwC Cyprus a sponsor of ClimateLaunchpad 2017 Global Grand Final

PwC Cyprus was the exclusive Platinum Sponsor of the Global Grand Final of the competition for green tech business ideas ClimateLaunchpad that was held in Cyprus for the first time.

As a strategic partner of Chrysalis LEAP, which organised and hosted the competition in our country, PwC Cyprus provided practical assistance throughout, with its members volunteering for the smooth organisation of the event. Prior to this, four PwC volunteers took part in a two-day boot camp at Governor’s Beach in June, offering useful advice and guidance, while the national final of the competition was hosted at the organisation’s headquarters in Nicosia.

Within the framework of the Grand Final, PwC Cyprus awarded the team “Vienna Textile Lad” from Austria the “Audience Award” after a vote was held among the audience.

Awarding the Audience Award, PwC CEO Mr Evgenios Evgeniou stressed the importance of such events to promote entrepreneurship and innovation in Cyprus. “PwC Cyprus is proud to participate in this pioneering event. Through actions such as these and the voluntary participation of our people, we aim to reimagine the possible and to make a substantial contribution to creating the right environment for the development of innovative and start-up enterprises in our country as well as to promote green technology,” he said.

It is worth noting that the Cypriot team “Grow Green” which also represented Cyprus in the European Junior Achievement Competition won a prize in the thematic unit “Sustainable Land Use”.

ClimateLaunchpad is an initiative of international reach that aims to promote green tech and provide support to start-up entrepreneurs in the sector to develop their ideas and ensure the viability of their companies. The competition’s winning teams secured access to the green start-ups accelerator programme and to additional funding.

It is worth noting that within the framework of its Corporate Social Responsibility Programme, PwC has been a long-standing supporter of Cypriot organisations that promote entrepreneurship and innovation, especially among young people.