You say Africana club, I say nostalgia party

The recent Nostalgia parties have taken us back, back in time to musical eras that have left their marks on our musical ears. But only once before have the organisers taken us back to a specific time and local place where music was king.

The time is 1982 until 1996 and the place is Africana club. Last time the Nostalgia parties reminded us of the music of the time, the innocence and the clothes that were all connected with the Africana club, the night was a hit, so why not re-live the re-living all over again.

For those of us who lived through those times, Africana Club was ahead in the music scene, playing a flow of new music and old hits covering Rock, Disco, New Wave, Funk, Soul, Rock n Roll and more. The club quickly attracted the alternative crowd of Nicosia and even of Limassol and Larnaca. Partygoers were mainly from England, America, employees of embassies, the UN, and students that attended the English-speaking high schools, but also those who went to Greek schools.

The Africana Club Tribute Party #2 will take us to the Powerhouse in Nicosia on Saturday where the original DJ from Africana, DJ Chris Americanos, will re-create a special set from back in the day with a dance mix that will make us party like it is 1996 all over again.

DJ Chris was born in California and played at various clubs in America, including the famous Studio 54 in New York. In 1978 he moved to Cyprus and started DJ-ing in clubs and parties. In 1982 when Africana Club opened, Chris was there to make his mark on the local music scene. “When we created Africana,” Chris said “anyone and everyone was welcome as long as they came as themselves. Unlike some other clubs of the time, people actually came to have real fun.

“Nobody would misunderstand you in Africana, you could be who you wanted to be, like at Studio 54 Club in New York. There were no inhibitions, people felt comfortable. And as a DJ you could experiment with your music and people would really embrace it. We had a great crowd,” the DJ continued.

From the time of Africana until now, the DJ has played in private and public events across the world and has also been on radio and TV, spreading his vibes. And now he is looking forward to bringing another Africana night back to Nicosia.

There will be an opening set by DJ Claudio from 9pm until 10.30 pm when DJ Chris will bring back the Africana spirit. Food will also be available from Smokey Dee’s – including vegan dishes.

One euro from the entrance fee will be donated to D.O.G Rescue Cyprus in order to provide urgent shelter, food and medical care to dogs.

Nostalgia Africana Club Tribute Party

A tribute party with DJ Chris Americanos. October 28. The Powerhouse, Nicosia. 9pm-2am. €8. Tel: 99-224335