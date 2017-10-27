Shave off to man-up

November is just around the corner, and that means Movember Cyprus 2017 is getting ready to let those moustaches and beards grow. Before it gets going, however, why not make sure that you’re clean-shaven, the better to chart your progress.

Movember events kick off this weekend with the shaving events, on Saturday at Garden Day and Night in Nicosia and on Sunday at Ermou Square in Larnaca with a pop-up barber shop. Next weekend the shaving will continue with another pop-up barber shop in Paphos on Saturday at the Alea Café Lounge bar, and in Limassol on Sunday at the old port.

At all the shaving events men will have the chance to get a shave, while everyone will receive information about the cause as well as being able to financially contribute to it, either by donating money or buying memorabilia specially created for the event.

Once you have a clean chin, you have to stay away from razors for the rest of November and let it grow in order to support the cause and help raise awareness for men’s health issues. Because men are often not aware of very serious health issues that concern them, and because they – some of them anyway – believe it is not manly to go see a doctor, the growing of a Mo (moustache) will hopefully bring them face-to-face with the real issues, as well as making them part of a very cool fashion statement.

Shaving Events

Shaving events in support of Movember. October 28 until November 5. Nicosia, Larnaca, Paphos, Limassol. All day event. Tel: 99-438889