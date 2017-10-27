The Story of a wondering soul

It will be time for the acoustic narration in the form of To Skasimon to take to the stage again on Monday, and draw us into its exciting rhythmic twists and turns.

Actress Elena Agathokelous and musician Dimitris Spyrou will take to the Rialto theatre stage to tell the story of a roaming soul. Based on two masterpieces of Greek classical literature, The Murderess by Alexandros Papadiamantis and Ascesis: The Saviours of God by Nikos Kazantzakis, the performance creates “a new narration for the agony of existence”.

The Murderess revolves around lost or oppressed female desire, as well as the lack of choices for women. Grandmother Fragogiannou tries violently to change the fate of women by killing little girls, believing that by doing this she is actually saving them from pain and sorrow. Meanwhile, the fragments from Ascesis show how personal debt has become somewhat of a necessity for existence.

The performance will be repeated on November 2-4 in Nicosia.

To Skasimon was first introduced in 2015 and has since been performed in and outside Cyprus in festivals and other venues. This new cycle of performances takes place in collaboration with the Rialto Theatre in Limassol and the Space in Nicosia.

To Skasimon

An acoustic narration. October 30. Rialto theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €8/10. Tel: 77-777745

November 2-4. Space, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 97-879793