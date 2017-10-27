Our View: MPs display yet again their penchant for corruption

Lawmakers were advising the interior minister Constantinos Petrides on what to do about Turkish Cypriot properties

IF ANYONE was wondering what the reason was for the oft-reported corruption surrounding the use of Turkish Cypriot properties in the south, the answer was given at the House refugees committee on Tuesday – the political parties. Akel and Diko deputies argued that the government should not pursue the repossession of properties held by ineligible users or users that were violating the terms of their contracts, urging the authorities to exercise restraint and take no action until the legislation was renewed.

In effect, the lawmakers were advising the interior minister Constantinos Petrides, who was at the meeting, not to enforce the existing law for a couple of years, the time needed for the legislation’s updating. Clearly, this was because the parties condoned the many illegalities perpetrated in the distribution of Turkish Cypriot properties and wanted to protect people benefiting from them, for as long as possible. Many of the illegalities were, probably, arranged by political parties, which is why they were so keen to protect the beneficiaries.

They even came up with an excuse as to why the existing law should not be enforced – lack of transparency. Petrides pointed out that this was not the case as there were plans, in a few months, to post every available Turkish Cypriot property on the ministry’s website. This would ensure properties were given to those eligible and not secretly to party-connected individuals, which had been the practice for decades. All these years, parties exploited the lack of transparency they are now complaining about, to hand properties to their supporters, regardless of whether they were eligible.

Now that the interior ministry is trying to put some order, it is populist deputies that are protesting. Diko’s Zacharias Koulias complained, for instance, that police were present during evictions, knowing full well that many individuals adopt threatening behaviour when served with an eviction order. The intention was to put the authorities in a bad light, for enforcing the law. Another Diko deputy, Charalambos Pittokopitis from Paphos, urged the government to legalise the use of Turkish Cypriot properties by non-refugees. As Paphos mayor, Phedonas Phedonos said when reporting the illegalities, in Paphos there were many non-refugees using commercial properties belonging to Turkish Cypriots – all with contracts, signed in 1973.

There is little doubt the parties were behind the corruption Phedonos spoke about a few weeks ago. It is another way of winning votes, which is why they are so blatantly opposing the interior minister’s attempt to clean up the mess. Petrides noted that the legislature had failed to take a stand on the nine proposals he submitted for reforming the way Turkish Cypriot properties were administered. With elections just a few months away it was naïve of him to think the parties would help end the corrupt practices they were responsible for.

 

  • Peter G

    Where does one begin?

    In my mind, the Minister of the Interior as guardian of Turkish Cypriot properties has a tripartite duty: (1) to safeguard and maintain those properties till their legal owners can take possession of them again; (2) to allow use of those properties by displaced persons who lost use of their own properties in the occupied areas, for housing and commercial purposes commensurate with the properties they were forced to leave behind; (3) to allow use of any remaining properties by non-displaced individuals who demonstrate the ability to put those properties to the best and highest use.

    Phedonos is wrong to say that any assignment of use to non-refugees is contrary to law, and therefore corrupt. It is the guardian’s duty to see that the land is placed to the best and highest use so as to obtain the maximum return, once the needs of displaced persons have been satisfied. Although much corruption exists as a consequence of the lack of transparency, manifesting itself in kickbacks, self-dealing and non-competitive awards to insiders, the mere award of the use of abandoned TC land to non-displaced persons is not corrupt.

    That DIKO and AKEL seek to rectify perceived gaps in legislation affecting the guardian’s duty so as to enable him to discharge that duty more efficaciously, is not evidence of corruption, regardless of other evidence that might (and, indeed, does) exist. Not that DISY is a “bowl bearing no scuffs as yet unused,” as the Cypriot saying goes.

  • Mist

    In South Wales they got rid of the slag heaps.

    • Peter G

      ????? And sheep outnumber humans threefold, hence the inter-species dalliance. So?

    • Neroli

      More difficult here!

