Weekend downpours as Autumn arrives

AUTUMN is finally here, according to the met office, albeit only for this weekend which is expected to be very rainy.

Saturday is expected to be partly cloudy with local rain and storms. Earlier in the day, rain is expected in the western areas of the island and later in the day other areas are expected to be affected, mainly in the mountains, as well as the southern and eastern parts.

The eastern part of the island, the met office said, from the Famagusta area up to the Karpasia peninsula, is expected to experience a downpour.

Temperatures are expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius inland, and on the southern and eastern coasts, around 25C in the other coastal areas and 14C in the mountains.

Heavy rain is also expected on Sunday, mainly in the Paphos and Limassol districts, but areas of the other districts are to be affected too. A slight temperature drop is expected.

Local showers are expected on Monday and Tuesday, but the temperature is expected to gradually rise.