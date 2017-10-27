Young man dies in motorcycle crash (updated)

A 24-year-old man lost his life on Thursday evening when his motorcycle crashed into an electricity pole on the Astromeritis to Nicosia road.

The accident occurred shortly before 7pm, police said.

Police said Panayiotis Hadjiiacovou from Larnaca apparently lost control of his motorcycle while overtaking a car that in the meantime turned to enter a petrol station on Gregoris Afxentiou Street in Akaki.

The motorcycle crashed into a power pole, fatally injuring the man who was not wearing a crash helmet.

Hadjiiacovou was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the car, a 49-year-old woman from Akaki, was admitted to a private clinic where she was kept as a precaution.