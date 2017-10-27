Young man dies in motorcycle crash (updated)

A 24-year-old man lost his life on Thursday evening when his motorcycle crashed into an electricity pole on the Astromeritis to Nicosia road.

The accident occurred shortly before 7pm, police said.

Police said Panayiotis Hadjiiacovou from Larnaca apparently lost control of his motorcycle while overtaking a car that in the meantime turned to enter a petrol station on Gregoris Afxentiou Street in Akaki.

The motorcycle crashed into a power pole, fatally injuring the man who was not wearing a crash helmet.

Hadjiiacovou was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the car, a 49-year-old woman from Akaki, was admitted to a private clinic where she was kept as a precaution.

 

  • jobanana

    Sad news. RIP.

  • Alexander Reuterswärd

    Time to put speedlimits on all bikes, and make riding in protection wear law.

    • Paralimni

      Have you just arrived In Cyprus this law is in place but like most laws in Cyprus the law is flaunted by most of the Cypriot population .
      99% of accidents are with the driver of the car being at fault young drivers of bikes are stupid not to ware helmets and some do drive totally silly but there is fault in the policing in Cyprus where they do not enforce the law properly . The fault is the policing in Cyprus stupid drivers of all kinds able to drive with no fear of a proper police force able to carry out there job properly due to the way it is locally enforced .

      RIP Young man

