Anastasiades candidacy event ‘did not burden taxpayer’, says campaign

PRESIDENT Nicos Anastasiades’ election camp said on Friday that not a single cent of public funds was spent at the event where he announced he would be running for a second term next February.

The announcement came in response to statements by the head of the Green Party, Giorgos Perdikis, who said on Thursday that the House watchdog committee asked the Auditor-general to scrutinise the “election fiesta” Anastasiades organised with public funds.

Anastasiades officially announced some two weeks ago he would run for a second term in next year’s presidential elections as he was officially giving a rundown of his administration’s achievements to date.

Perdikis said that the committee – following his party’s suggestion – agreed to ask the auditor-general to check whether the taxpayer footed the bill of that event and if this had also happened in the past.

“Who paid the expenses of the event? Who paid the rent for the hall, invitations, SMS and telephone calls?” Perdikis asked.

“Not a single cent has been spent by the state coffers or the Presidency of the Republic for the overview (of his administration’s work) and the (election) announcement of the President of the Republic that took place on October 14, 2017,” Anastasiades’ spokesperson Annita Demetriou told the Cyprus Mail.

The event took place at the Filoxenia conference centre in Nicosia.

Ruling party Disy said in an announcement that it had no objection to the auditor-general looking into who paid for the event, and urged Perdikis to also ask for a probe into the expenses made by the camp of presidential candidate Nicolas Papadopoulos, who has the backing of the Greens.

Citizens, Disy said, “are scandalised by the expensive campaign of Papadopoulos” especially when the law provides for a restriction in spending in such cases.