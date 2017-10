Winter Time kicks in at 4am on Sunday when clocks will turn back an hour for daylight saving.

The time change that marks the end of the Summer Time takes place each year on the last Sunday of October. Daylight is observed by all EU countries.

Winter Time will be in effect until March 26, 2018 when clocks will turn an hour ahead.

The north is to also observe daylight saving after last year adopting Turkey’s policy of not changing the time.