Cyprus marks Ochi Day with church services and school parades

A number of church services and school parades are taking place on Saturday to mark the Greek resistance against the Axis powers during WWII when Greek dictator Ioannis Metaxas rejected the ultimatum given by the Italian dictator Benito Mussolini on October 28, 1940, who had demanded the Axis Powers enter Greece to take up strategic positions.

President Nicos Anastasiades was to attend a service in Nicosia, carried out in St John’s Cathedral in the presence of the Greek Ambassador Ilias Fotopoulos, Education Minister Costas Kadis and a number of political and military officials.

WWII veterans, school and university students, scouts, refugee, cultural and sports associations will parade at 11am along Vyronas Avenue, outside the Greek Embassy, to marches played by the National Guard and police bands.