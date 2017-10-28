Cyprus marks Ochi Day with church services and school parades

October 28th, 2017 Cyprus 4 comments

A number of church services and school parades are taking place on Saturday to mark the Greek resistance against the Axis powers during WWII when Greek dictator Ioannis Metaxas rejected the ultimatum given by the Italian dictator Benito Mussolini on October 28, 1940, who had demanded the Axis Powers enter Greece to take up strategic positions.

President Nicos Anastasiades was to attend a service in Nicosia, carried out in St John’s Cathedral in the presence of the Greek Ambassador Ilias Fotopoulos, Education Minister Costas Kadis and a number of political and military officials.

WWII veterans, school and university students, scouts, refugee, cultural and sports associations will parade at 11am along Vyronas Avenue, outside the Greek Embassy, to marches played by the National Guard and police bands.

  • Colin Evans

    What has this got to do with Cyprus?

    • almostbroke

      All part of pandering to Greece . They don’t have any ‘celebrations ‘ celebrating the fall of the Greek Government who collaborated with the Nazis during WW 2

  • almostbroke

    Greek ‘dictator ‘ says it all !

    • gentlegiant161

      I wonder if veterans from the countries who fought with the Greeks, or those who liberated it were invited ?
      But then the liberation/ commemoration of the end of WW2 is very low on the radar it seems.
      At least those who lie in the commonwealth war graves cemetery on Crete will be remembered and honoured by their own countries.

