A decade of song in one performance

The Animattikon Project will not only showcase short animation films, it will also bring music into the mix with a performance by Stelios Hadjicosta to get the project rolling.

Hadjicosta will open the three-day festival with ten of his original songs, which he has written over the last decade. These songs will take form with the help of Chrysostomos Kelis on guitar and the bouzouki. The music will be matched by the projection of live animation by Charalambos Margaritis.

Hadjicosta studied electric engineering and is currently working in the private sector. As well as knowing about electric engineering he is also very knowledgeable about music and he has spent the last ten years working intensively on writing his own songs.

He applies the knowledge he acquired in his field to properly record and edit the sound of his songs in the studio. He is currently preparing to showcase his work through a series of concerts, as well as to present his recordings online.

The concert, and the film festival, is part of the European Capital of Culture Pafos2017 events.

Stelios Hadjicosta Concert

Concert by songwriter Stelios Hadjicosta. November 3. Attikon, Paphos. 8pm. Free. Tel: 26-955166