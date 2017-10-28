The erratic and populist Kotzias silent as a lamb

THE hard-line positions and defiant posturing of Greece’s foreign minister, Nikos Kotzias, embraced during the Cyprus talks, vanished into thin air during his visit to Ankara this week. He was a transformed man, engaging in a charm offensive and telling journalists that the aim was the closest possible relations and that “our people stand to gain from the co-operation of the two countries.”

Kotzias referred to President Erdogan, whom he met the day after making these comments, as the “great leader of the neighbour” and publicly extended an official invitation to him to visit Greece. He also said Greece fully supported Turkey’s EU accession, but more importantly, looked forward to the fifth meeting of the Supreme Council of Co-operation between the two countries that would be held in Thessaloniki next February.

In the joint news conference he gave with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglou, at which he made the above comments, Kotzias made no mention of the Cyprus issue. He did not deem it necessary to challenge Cavusoglu’s assertion that “for the entire duration of the procedure (in Crans-Montana) Turkey and the TRNC played a constructive role and displayed a stance focused on a settlement.” This was not what President Anastasiades and Kotzias said, which makes it strange why the Greek foreign minister made no attempt to set the record straight.

And he left it to Cavusoglu to bring up the Cyprus problem and to offer support for a settlement. Cavusoglu said: “There could be some steps after the elections in the south and we must continue talking. In the end, a settlement of the Cyprus issue would benefit all of us.” Could Kotzias’ silence be construed as disagreement, or did he avoid commenting on the matter so as not to upset his hosts?

Whatever the reasons for his silence, it is very strange the man, who dictated the hard-line of the Greek Cypriot side in the peace talks, with his uncompromising positions on guarantees and troops, adopted by Anastasiades in Switzerland, was now mounting a friendship offensive on Turkey. It was a requirement for Greece to pursue the closest possible relations with Turkey, but for Cyprus the normalisation of relations through a settlement was out of the question? Kotzias trusted the Turkish government in its dealings with Greece, but urged the Anastasiades government not to, with regard to a settlement.

Kotzias was elevated to hero status by the opponents of a settlement in Cyprus that credited him with preventing a deal. Having achieved this objective, he is now focused on building the closest possible relations between Greece and Turkey. He is the first ever Greek foreign minister who is under the illusion he could pursue improved relations with Turkey while preventing a Cyprus settlement. This, sadly, is perfectly consistent with the erratic and populist way in which he conducts Greece’s foreign policy.