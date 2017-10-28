Love all, trust a few

K Cineplex in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos will invite Shakespeare fans to a screening of the play All’s Well That Ends Well on Friday at 7pm.

The performance, starring Janie Dee, Peter Hamilton Dyer, Ellie Piercy, Same Crane and directed by John Dove, was filmed at The Globe in London and re-tells the comedy about Helena – the low-born ward of a French countess – who is in love with arrogant Bertram, the countess’ son. When Helena cures the King of France of his sickness, she claims Bertram as her reward. But her prize, who was forced to marry her, immediately goes to war after they are wed without so much as a goodbye kiss, but he does say that he will only really be hers if she has his child.

He goes to Italy where he is a good warrior and an even better seducer of local virgins. While he is having a good time, Helena follows him to Italy and befriends Diana, with whom Bertram is infatuated. The two women agree to change places and Bertram consummates their marriage without realising it.

The play brings romance and realism face-to-face and brilliantly reverses all the usual expectations of Shakespearean comedy.

All’s Well That Ends Well

Screening of the performance. November 3. K Cineplex Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos. 7pm. €8/10. Tel: 77-778383