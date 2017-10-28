Martial strike sinks Spurs at Old Trafford

Substitute Anthony Martial scored the only goal of the game in the 81st minute

Substitute Anthony Martial’s 81st minute strike gave Manchester United a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Saturday to keep them in touch with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

After last week’s surprise defeat at Huddersfield Town, Jose Mourinho’s team could ill afford another slip-up but they found it hard to break down a resilient Spurs defence.

Tottenham, without their top scorer Harry Kane who was ruled out with a hamstring injury, could have gone in front themselves in the 76th minute when Christian Eriksen threaded a superb ball towards Dele Alli but the England midfielder’s effort went the wrong side of the post.

After Romelu Lukaku headed a Jesse Lingard cross against the post, United finally broke through and it was in direct fashion. A long ball from keeper David De Gea was flicked on by Lukaku into the path of the on-running Martial and the Frenchman confidently slotted past Hugo Lloris.

United move on to 23 points, two behind leaders City who are at West Bromwich Albion later on Saturday, while third-placed Spurs are on 20.

