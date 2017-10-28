Performances are vehicles to explore emotions

On Tuesday Nicosia will bring together classical and world music, poetry and sculptures when a violist, a classically trained cellist and a sculptor will unite their talents at the From One Shore to Another event at Famagusta Gate.

This unique creative experience in performing arts aims at discover and experience art emotionally by allowing live performances to become a place where emotions can be explored. The performance will be staged by French violist Violaine Despeyroux, Greek cello and Cretan Lyra player Yiorgos Kaloudis and a poetry lecture by local sculpture and poet Artemis Antoniou.

Despeyroux began her musical studies in Toulouse Conservatory at the age of five. In 2012 she moved to Paris where she studied at the Paris Superior Conservatory. Next she went to Munich from 2014 to 2015 to perfect her technique. At the age of 16 she won first place in the National Competition of Young Violist in Paris for her interpretation of Sonata Phapsodique by Dimitri Tchesnokov. She also won second prize in the Cecil Aronowitz International Viola Competition in Birmingham.

The violist plays a wide repertoire as a soloist and also as part of an orchestra. She has also created different musical projects during her career so far, including the recording of a CD with pieces for solo viola from modern composers.

Kaloudis – who will also perform in Paphos on Monday – is a classically trained cellist, a Cretan Lyra performer, improviser and composer. He comes from a musical family and so considers his first language to be the language of music. He started playing the Cretan lyra at a very early age and continued the family tradition, being the fourth generation of native Cretan lyra players.

His formal studies on the cello were completed at the Athenaeum Conservatory (Athens) where he graduated with honours. He was awarded a scholarship by the Fulbright Foundation, providing him the opportunity to continue his studies in Los Angeles.

He performs regularly in concert halls, museums, cathedrals and festivals around the world including the Fringe Festival in New York, Biennale in Rome and the Manchester Jazz Festival. He has also collaborated with international orchestras such as the St Petersburg Symphony Orchestra, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, and the Lege Artis Chamber Choir in St Petersburg, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and the National Symphony Orchestra of Thessaloniki. He has also collaborated on numerous CDs, films and theatre productions.

Joining the two musicians with a poetry lecture will be sculptor and poet Antoniou from Paphos. Antoniou studied history and archaeology in Athens. His sculptures are made with metal and wood and he also creates icon paintings. He touches on themes of tradition without using traditional styles.

He was rewarded for first time in 1976 at the Pan-Hellenic student poetic competition, in 1999 at the international competition of poetry for Greeks of the Diaspora and many other prestigious prizes. His poetry, which can be found in a number of anthologies, has been translated into French, English, German and Farsi.

Antoniou is a founding member of the Paphos Poetry and Literature Club and in 1996 he opened his workshop named Armos in Armou where he has a permanent exhibition of his artworks.

From One Shore to Another

Musical concert with classical and world music. October 31. Famagusta Gate, Athina Avenue, Nicosia. 7.30pm. €10/15. Tel: 22-430877

Yiorgos Kaloudis – From Bach to Live Looping

Performance by the musician. November 1. Royal Manor House, Kouklia, Paphos. 7.30pm. €10/15. Tel: 22-459333