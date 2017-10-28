Police issue new request for suspects in Low killing to be handed over

October 28th, 2017

Mehmet Akpinar and Sali Ahmet (right)

Police have again requested the authorities in the north hand over one of the prime suspects for the murder of George Law,22, the British tourist who was stabbed in August 2016 in Ayia Napa.

The two suspects – Mehmet Akpinar, 23, and Sali Musa Ahmet, 44 – had crossed to the north after the incident where they were arrested a few days later, and were put on trial by a Turkish military court on charges of illegally trespassing into a military zone, but not for the killing. Akpinar is, according to reports a holder of Turkish citizenship, while his father is a citizen of the north, while both Ahmet’s parents hold citizenship there.

Arrest warrants issued by Cyprus police for the two men are still outstanding, with authorities in the north refusing to hand over the two fugitives despite reports that the two had admitted to their involvement in the killing. The two suspects were reportedly allowed to leave the north after their release without being charged.

Akpinar was reportedly arrested recently in the north, again for illegally trespassing into a military zone and is in custody.

Police said on Saturday that they had issued their latest request on Thursday through the bicommunal committee on crime – to hand Akpinar over but have yet to receive an answer.

Low, an estate agent from Dartford, in Kent, and his friend Ben Barker were walking along Grigori Afxentiou Street in Ayia Napa on August 14, 2016 when they were attacked allegedly by two suspects armed with knives who then fled. Low was killed following a stab wound to his neck, which severed his carotid artery. Barker, who was stabbed in the back four times, survived.

Low’s family and friends have been since requesting authorities in the UK to exert pressure on Turkey to hand over the two accused men to stand trial for the murder and attempted murder of the two British citizens.

Last December, Britain’s prime minister said that Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson had raised the issue of northern Cyprus’ refusal to hand over to the Republic the two suspects during his visit to the island the previous month.

 

 

You may also want to read

  • Gold51

    It’s a very simple request. Hand over these two guys wanted for murder.
    They need to be questioned
    by EU Cyprus authorities.
    This positively shows trnc is a Turkish offshore administration fully funded by Erdogans occupational dictatorial regime, no respect for law or democracy.
    I am sure TCs would gladly hand them both over. Why would TCs accept a couple of murderers,who kill tourists walking amongst them.?
    Why are these guys protected by the Turkish regime in occupied north Cyprus.
    Who are these guys.?

  • Stanlio

    A truly shocking state of affairs, not that we expect anything different from the Turkish occupation regime, which is characterised by illegality and has a tradition of harbouring thieves, murderers and rapists. Of course, there is a terrible irony to this, which is that Britain, from which the unfortunate victim came from, did its utmost to bring about Cyprus’ partition and, since 1974, support as much as possible the pseudo-state in the north. For example, let’s not forget how many British thieves have taken advantage of Turkey’s occupation to seize the stolen property of Greek Cypriots and give perverse support to the Turks.

