Police issue new request for suspects in Low killing to be handed over

Police have again requested the authorities in the north hand over one of the prime suspects for the murder of George Law,22, the British tourist who was stabbed in August 2016 in Ayia Napa.

The two suspects – Mehmet Akpinar, 23, and Sali Musa Ahmet, 44 – had crossed to the north after the incident where they were arrested a few days later, and were put on trial by a Turkish military court on charges of illegally trespassing into a military zone, but not for the killing. Akpinar is, according to reports a holder of Turkish citizenship, while his father is a citizen of the north, while both Ahmet’s parents hold citizenship there.

Arrest warrants issued by Cyprus police for the two men are still outstanding, with authorities in the north refusing to hand over the two fugitives despite reports that the two had admitted to their involvement in the killing. The two suspects were reportedly allowed to leave the north after their release without being charged.

Akpinar was reportedly arrested recently in the north, again for illegally trespassing into a military zone and is in custody.

Police said on Saturday that they had issued their latest request on Thursday through the bicommunal committee on crime – to hand Akpinar over but have yet to receive an answer.

Low, an estate agent from Dartford, in Kent, and his friend Ben Barker were walking along Grigori Afxentiou Street in Ayia Napa on August 14, 2016 when they were attacked allegedly by two suspects armed with knives who then fled. Low was killed following a stab wound to his neck, which severed his carotid artery. Barker, who was stabbed in the back four times, survived.

Low’s family and friends have been since requesting authorities in the UK to exert pressure on Turkey to hand over the two accused men to stand trial for the murder and attempted murder of the two British citizens.

Last December, Britain’s prime minister said that Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson had raised the issue of northern Cyprus’ refusal to hand over to the Republic the two suspects during his visit to the island the previous month.