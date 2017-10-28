Prominent doctor in transplant field dies aged 74

Dr. George Kyriakides, the first transplant expert in Cyprus died on Saturday at the age of 74, after years of battling with illness.

Kyriakides had been the head of the Paraskevaidion Transplant Centre, and the first doctor to perform a kidney transplant in Cyprus in 1986.

During his service at the Paraskevaideion, Kyriakides saw Cyprus become a global leader in transplants.

Paraskevaideion, which opened in 1986, closed down in 2010 when a state operated transplant clinic opened at the Nicosia General Hospital. During its 24 years of operation, almost 900 transplants were performed at the Paraskevaidion with over a 90 per cent success rate.