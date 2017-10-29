Over 30 migrants picked up in Larnaca

October 29th, 2017 Cyprus 1 comments

Over 30 migrants picked up in Larnaca

File photo

Over 30 migrants, including women and children, were picked up in Larnaca in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

They said at around 3.20am they had received information that a number of migrants were spotted in an area of Larnaca. In all, there were 33, police said, including three women, seven minors and 23 men of Arabic origin.

According to Cybc, the migrants appeared to have travelled from Turkey to the north of the island and then crossed south to the Larnaca area.

Police said the group had requested the help of Cypriot authorities. The migrants were taken to be interviewed.

 

 

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • almostbroke

    They never seem to make a mistake in navigation and land in Nt Cyprus !!!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close