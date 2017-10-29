Over 30 migrants picked up in Larnaca

Over 30 migrants, including women and children, were picked up in Larnaca in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

They said at around 3.20am they had received information that a number of migrants were spotted in an area of Larnaca. In all, there were 33, police said, including three women, seven minors and 23 men of Arabic origin.

According to Cybc, the migrants appeared to have travelled from Turkey to the north of the island and then crossed south to the Larnaca area.

Police said the group had requested the help of Cypriot authorities. The migrants were taken to be interviewed.