Anastasiades insists no guarantees or troops

President Nicos Anastasiades reiterated on Sunday that Cyprus could not accept guarantees and intervention rights, or troops to remain on the island indefinitely.

Speaking at a memorial service for Eoka fighters in Neo Chorio Paphos, Anastasiade said: “We cannot accept guarantees and intervention rights and troops to remain in place forever as this is against the sense of security of Greek Cypriots. We will never accept to become a protectorate or serve the interests of a third country.”

Anastasiades said he knew the limits of a compromise aiming at finding a Cyprus solution that would turn the island into “a normal state”.

He said that everyone should realise that peace can only prevail through respect for human rights ‘’especially for our children and grandchildren’’.

A solution that would not guarantee the prospect and the future and would not be viable and functional would collapse, he added.

“What we want is duration, viability, a normal, modern and European state”.

“If we really want to live peacefully then we need to create a European state that does not discriminate against its citizens and especially a homeland in which no one will be in danger from anyone,” he added. “We want a peaceful coexistence with the Turkish Cypriots, our compatriots”,