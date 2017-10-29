Answering your property questions

His shed blocks my view

Dear Mr Loizou,

I live in a beautiful quiet village near Limassol, surrounded by vineyards.

My home has been paradise for 12 years until last week. The owner of land next to mine began to build a ‘shed’. This building is to be 5m x 3m x 2.5m in height and is situated right up against my boundary fence.

I understood in Cyprus that there always had to be a 3metre space left between any building and the boundary line.

My neighbour says this rule does not apply to a ‘shed’. Please can you tell me is this correct and when is a shed a shed?

Also is a Building Permit required for such a construction – my neighbour says No.

This new building totally blocks out my view of the lovely mountains which I have come to love.

Your help and advice will be very much appreciated.

Helen Epaminondas

Your neighbour is correct if it is a shed, garage, otherwise etc. it can reach the boundary. Whatever the building, it must have a permit mind you.

Difficult to set out the use/shed. It is my understanding that it must be open ended but as I say it will depend on the permit.

Regards,

AP Loizou

How is Ayia Napa marina doing? It seems that it is progressing at a slow pace. Another success story like that of Limassol you think?

B Brown

It is doing well with approximately 20 per cent of the project sold, whereas the time schedule is in accord with the development programme.

It is early days and a lot of work needs to be done before the building starts showing. Sales prices are 50 per cent of those of the Limassol marina so this is an attraction by itself, but, as most projects, selling off plan have a slow start.

Regards,

AP Loizou