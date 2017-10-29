Audit boss releases letter to president slamming finance ministry over Opap

The finance ministry has not acted as he should and in a way that would secure the interests of the state in relation to the Intergovernmental Agreement allowing OPAP lottery games to operate in Cyprus, Auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides wrote in a letter to the president, which he made public on Sunday.

The letter was sent to President Nicos Anastasiades on October 25.

On Thursday, Michaelides said he had written to the president after his admonitions to the finance ministry had fallen on deaf ears. The ministry had taken no steps to safeguard the interests of the state, the letter said.

In his letter, he said he was forced to contact the attorney-general after repeated suggestions to the finance minister to seek legal advice as to the proper interpretation of the agreement in a bid to ensure the state’s interests.

Michaelides estimated that this led to loss of revenues of €10m to €12m annually. He said the AG agreed with him that any interpretation of “the provision in question, which takes into account the so-called notional expense and not the real one that is paid, is unacceptable and unjustified based on the wording of the condition and the correct way of interpreting it.”

The disagreement lies with how the state’s share is calculated.

Before paying the state, Opap subtracts commission to its agents, prize money, and other projected expenses set as a percentage of turnover.

The auditor argues that the difference between projected and real expenses is pocketed “The exact amount that the Republic will now have to demand from Opap… amounts to several tens of millions of euros and should be calculated by the auditor-general, which under the Agreement carries out the financial audit of Opap’s accounts,” Michaelides said in the letter.

“Of course, one could certainly assume that Opap will refuse to pay the Republic the amount demanded and it is obvious that the inaction of the ministry of finance will facilitate Opap in its effort to avoid the payment,” he added.

The Treasury said on Friday it would seek the advice of the attorney-general over an agreement between the state and betting giant Opap, which the state auditor says is costing the state up to €12m in lost revenues.

The Greek-based company, meanwhile, said it would no longer tolerate the “slander campaign” which had been launched against it.

In a statement on Friday, the company said it had always met its legal obligations to the state and was prepared to substantiate its positions before parliament or any other body so as “to correct the wrong impressions that have been created.”

But it also warned that it was reserving its legal rights “and will not tolerate continuation of the slander campaign and perpetuation of the hostile climate against it.”

Opap said it had set up its operation in Cyprus in 1969 and any change in its shareholding had not affected the agreement with the state at all.

Once a state-run betting giant – founded in Greece in 1958 – Opap turned into a joint stock company in 1999, and in 2013 the cash-strapped Greek state sold the majority of stocks to Emma Delta Hellenic Holding Limited, a Greek-Czech group.

Based on an interstate agreement between Cyprus and Greece, Opap is the only company allowed to run lottery games on the island. The deal was signed when Opap belonged to the Greek state.

Critics argue that since the Greek state is no longer a shareholder, Opap’s special status should be abolished.