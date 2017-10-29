Catalan independence parties seen losing parliamentary majority in election – poll

October 29th, 2017

A group of people wearing Esteladas (Catalan separatist flags) sit on a curb during the regional national day 'La Diada' in Barcelona

Catalan independence parties are seen as losing their parliamentary majority in an election, according to a poll published on Sunday, though the wafer-thin margin between the two sides predicts a hard-fought campaign to December’s ballot.

The poll was taken from last Monday to Thursday, just as Spain’s central government was preparing to take control of the restive region, which then made a unilateral declaration of independence on Friday.

Pro-independence parties were seen as taking 42.5 percent of the vote while anti-independence parties would win 43.4 percent, according to the poll of some 1,000 people surveyed by Sigma Dos and published in the anti-independence newspaper El Mundo.

  • AnalogMind

    I hope Spain explodes to pieces.

  • Banjo

    An election to the Catalan parliament will be seen by many as the independence referendum.

  • Kevin Ingham

    Those stats are way too close to call anything.

    The election will effectively be an independence referendum, and probably one that the separatists have a better chance of winning than had they simply been allowed to hold a referendum in the first place

    Any more heavy handed tactics by the Spanish government will only increase the chances of the independence parties winning this election (with the obvious implications for Spain as a whole)

