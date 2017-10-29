Government to step up efforts to pressure Turkey to cooperate on missing persons

The government will step up its efforts to pressure Turkey to cooperate on the issue of missing persons in Cyprus, a statement said on Sunday on the occasion of the Missing Persons day, October 29.

The statement said the government would intensify efforts in all directions, with the main objective of persuading Turkey to assume its responsibilities and to cooperate by providing the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP) with all information and data from the archives of the Turkish army, regarding mass graves and transfer of human remains as well as for unhindered access for exhumations, as well as for searches for locations where missing persons are believed to have been buried. Turkey refuses to grant access to data on how these people went missing in areas which were occupied by the Turkish troops during the invasion of the island in 1974.

It added that the president would continue to support the work of the CMP in every possible way and with all means available. It is also added that Missing Persons Day was a day of remembrance but also a day of responsibility towards their relatives and loved ones.

The solution to this humanitarian issue is a top priority for the government “and today is imperative that we carry on the struggle to identify the fate of all our missing persons. It is also underlined that unfortunately, time is not on our side”.

I called on anyone who might have any information about possible burial sites of missing persons, to come forward in order to facilitate the work of the CMP.