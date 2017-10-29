New centre focuses on family well-being

By Annette Chrysostomou

The newly opened ‘Family House’ with its motto ‘Educating parents, inspiring families’ should best be seen in action.

When I went to visit it this week, walking through all the rooms of this diverse and creative house – including a terrace and garden – triggered a series of happy surprises.

With a variety of educational courses covering birth to the challenges of parenting teenagers, this new centre in Nicosia aims to improve the well-being of families. In the words of the founders: “It strives to support parents in every aspect of family life, helping to form a new generation of happy, confident, contributing members of society.”

Perhaps the best way to understand the holistic concept is to share a story told to me by Gabriele Kaiser, who with her husband has created the spaces.

“Picture a woman, married, two children and working. Since the pregnancies she feels a little unbalanced and unhappy with her weight. So, she contacts a nutritionist, who happens to work at the Family House. From the nutritionist she learns to avoid certain eating habits but also that underlying stress causes these habits. She sees, on her way out, a flyer for a parenting class, teaching her how to reduce stress in the family through organisation and positive communication. She books the class and learns skills that don´t only help her family but also her in changing her habits. Now that she knows about the importance of positive communication she visits a family afternoon at the wood workshop and stressful moments are replaced with lovely, connective family moments! Who profits? The mum, the kids, the dad, their relationship…,” she said.

This is just one of many ways in which ripples are created, and the house is there to facilitate the process in every way, while giving all who use it the opportunity to be creative.

One of the rooms is a playroom for small children, with the toys made of wood and none of them for only one purpose. Next door is a space for babies, and there is also a room with lots of big cushions on the floor, which could be used for antenatal classes or just discussions.

Parenting classes are taught by Gabriele who has studied developmental psychology, family counselling and promotes positive discipline, a way to be kind yet firm with your children. These classes are on offer on an individual level as well as for companies.

While kids play in the playroom under supervision, parents can attend the lessons, and in addition there is a café where drinks and snacks are offered for family members waiting for each other. Another relaxing spot is the spacious veranda at the back of the house.

A multi-purpose room in another part of the house is used for lectures and classes. This one is equipped with a projector and three long tables and a number of chairs, all of which can be arranged in a variety of ways or simply folded and be stored in a closet.

A delight is the child appropriate wood workshop, which offers a wide range of learning possibilities. Being child appropriate doesn’t mean it is only for children, just that the tools are designed for their use. Groups of adults have also experienced it, as the centre aims at reaching professionals in addition to families.

“There was this group, and at first they were hesitant, saying things like ‘oh I have just done my nails’ and after one hour they were laughing and chatting and after 3 ½ hours we had to tell them gently that it was time to stop,” Thomas Kaiser said.

And there is more to come, the couple says. They aim to create a vegetable garden to encourage healthy food choices, with lectures and cookery classes on offer.

Having lived in Germany and Switzerland for many years, Gabriele and Thomas Kaiser and their four children reconnected with their Cypriot roots in 2008 and moved back to Nicosia.

The idea of the Family House gradually developed over many years when the couple realised that Cyprus lacked a centre where parents could connect and get help and guidance with their parenting.

It was put in action when Thomas decided to take a sabbatical and support his wife in this project. In order to be better equipped to do this, he trained as a children’s woodworking instructor, and much of the house’s furniture is self-made.

For more info see https://www.facebook.com/TheFamilyHouseNicosia/ and http://www.the-family-house.com/