November 15th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 47 comments

Protest to UN over Turkish flight and shipping violations

Turkish warships illegally used closed ports in the north in September, the government says

Cyprus has submitted a letter to the United Nations protesting against the continuing infringements of international air traffic regulations and violations of the Republic’s airspace and territorial waters by Turkey.

In the letter, dated 31 October but circulated on Tuesday, the island’s permanent representative to the UN, Kornelios Korneliou, attached two documents detailing the infringements of international air traffic regulations and violations of the airspace by Turkey and the illegal use of closed ports by Turkish warships during September.

Turkish commercial aircraft systematically use the illegal airport of Tymbou (Ercan), Korneliou noted.

Korneliou informed the UNSG that the occupation regime illegally issued three notices to airmen relating to exercises conducted by the Turkish Air Force in September 2017.

“Turkey’s actions are clearly aimed at undermining the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus, bolstering the continuing de facto division and upgrading the secessionist entity’s status by claiming a purported airspace over the occupied territory of the Republic,” he said.

In addition, the letter continues, Turkey continues to systematically harass civilian and military aircraft within the Nicosia flight information region (FIR) via radio calls.

Nicosia FIR infringements and violations of the national airspace of the Republic of Cyprus continue unabated, he said.

“Turkey’s policy of persistently breaching international law and defying international rules and regulations puts the safety of international civil aviation at risk, has a negative impact on the stability of the region, and causes difficulties for air traffic over Cyprus,” the letter said.

Korneliou stressed that the continuation of Turkey’s illegal actions creates tension during a critical period for the successful outcome of the ongoing negotiation process for a peaceful comprehensive solution to the Cyprus problem.

“On behalf of my government, I strongly protest against the continuing infringements of international air traffic regulations and the violations of the national airspace and the territorial waters of the Republic of Cyprus by Turkey and appeal for their immediate cessation. The Republic of Cyprus reiterates, in this respect, its call for adherence to the principle of sovereignty and non-interference enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations,” Korniliou said.

  • Gokce Kavak

    Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 needs to understand that Turkey 🇹🇷 is (de jure) violating the airspace of the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾, and this is called the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). If they want to rejoin the TRNC, Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 needs to continue the Cyprus talks with the Turkish Cypriots and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Meanwhile, Turkey 🇹🇷 is STILL a guarantor state of the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 along with Greece 🇬🇷 and the United Kingdom 🇬🇧, let me remind them.

  • Bob

    Discraceful

  • Naci Rizaoglu

    Wow this has been going on for 43 years and now before the election someone wants to be seen as being tough…. I wonder who????

  • Gismo

    We’ve been here before havn’t we? The RoC must communicate with Turkish air traffic control, over northern Cyprus, for safety reasons. It’s all part of the great game and I bet none of the passengers in aircraft flying to and from Cypriot air space are aware of the fact that they are being used in a daft political game. Time to bang heads in Nicosia.

  • costas

    the TC can claim victory in illegally grabbed land.Though lets not forget 1 thing. They cant take it with them when they die

    • The Bowler

      Can you?

      • costas

        can I what

    • Naci Rizaoglu

      Ok we will give it all back to you on the condition that you can prove to us you can take it with you!!!

      • Bob

        Garagiozi it will never be yours

        • Naci Rizaoglu

          The fake Turk speaks. Soon the South will have no choice but to agree to partition.
          and the North will revert to its rightful owners. Do not forget Cyprus has always been Turkish land since 1571…

          • Bob

            Make sure you have your title deeds in order

    • Bob

      Our stolen Land cannot he passed onto next of kin 😂. Unless they are born into the theft lol

  • The Bowler

    Instead of writing to the UN why don’t you write to the Turks. If you can’t beat them, you might be able to bore them into surrender.

    • ROC.

      Your comment describes you down to the Tee, a mindset of a coward and a child, this is the only place you can say that, because cowards normally hide behind their mummy’s skirt or hide behind thier a title on the net, you are a joke,

      • The Bowler

        Yawnnnnnn

        • ROC.

          At the end of the day, its changes nothing, the flight of the Tcs. still leaves them isolated but turkey does not care about building peace bridges, you know why? because it does not give any manure about the Tc’s

          So who gets the last laugh, we do.

          • Jack

            No one gets a last laugh !! lets be honest here

      • Naci Rizaoglu

        The actions of the South is childish. The UN is sick and tired of your same old complaints.

        • Pwlambson

          Explain how it’s childish when your massive neighbor threatens to take what does not belong to it (again) through bully tactics and gunboat diplomacy…your comment is nonsensical, but so is Turkey’s aggressive show of late in the Aegean and E Med.

  • Wysiwg

    Our GC compatriots are sometimes too clever for their own good. They choose a critical time to deliver the letter, that being the 14th, knowing that the 15th is the day of commemorating the trnc day in the North, possibly expecting to gauge the reactions. So what happens, you have war planes flying in the north braking the sound barrier. Go back to UNSG until you are blue in the face. Until and unless the powers that be of the world order decide something, you’re just dealing with the salaried civil servants of the UN.

  • Oh Come ON!

    1st UN guy: Hey man, we just got another one of those letters! Remind me again what we have to do with ’em?!

    2nd UN guy: Just put it on top of one of stacks of old letters in that abandoned room at the end of the hall on the 39th floor! Oh, and don’t forget to turn off the light as you leave – nobody EVER goes in there!

    • Sonar

      you must have inside information , you are spot on

      • ROC.

        Everyday another lemming that follows another idiot and jumps of the cliff, get my drift?

        • The Bowler

          For those of us that are not versed in verbal diarrhoea that you espouse, would you care to elaborate?

          • Oh Come ON!

            Noooo, no no no! Don’t ask him to write MORE!! He already writes more cr*p than is humanly possible!

            • ROC.

              Sorry remind me who not in the EU? oh yeah Turkey , remind me who is not recognized ,oh yeah the Tcs in the North, do not hear you laughing now

    • ROC.

      Stick to your day time job, I dont even find that funny, if anything its perfectic

      • Oh Come ON!

        I can be here at the same time as being at my day time job as I am my own boss!! I heard that your day time job was as a proof reader for one of the big publishing houses – NOT! What the hell kind of English is ‘perfectic’? Does your pc not have spellcheck? Your brain certainly doesn’t!! And, just so you know, I couldn’t give t*ss what you find funny!

        • ROC.

          Well if your intellect brings you down to a buffoon, then that’s your problem, I not least surprised by the comments by most Turks here, a flight violation by a bully on a small country that knowingly knows it cannot retaliate is a yypical coward ploy by a Country that has no understanding and concept of morals,democracy and how to be a friendly neighbour, This is why Turkey will never be accept in any fold of community by other countries., we managed with Greece to keep the Turkey out of the EU and will continue, who has the last laugh we do 🙂

          • Naci Rizaoglu

            For the millionth time, we are not TURKS here, we are Turkish speaking true Cypriots

            • Pwlambson

              If that’s true, then You should be disturbed by Turkey’s action in the EEZ and airspace of the Republic of Cyprus.

  • Vova Khavkin

    A lot of Greeks from the Greek Republic of Cyprus use Ercan regularly. It offers good connections and good fares.

    • ROC.

      Why are you lying, your airport is only used as desperate measures and for making old films whereby prop airplanes can be seen.

    • HighTide

      And more flights than Paphos can offer.

      • ROC.

        Did you forget to mention Larnaca airport ,oh it was Tcs land once, not anymore LOL

    • achillescyprus

      somehow i cant seem to believe that as from experience I’ve found loads of turks using larnaca as it means they dont have to go to turkey to then change planes, and if the greeks are doing that its disgraceful

  • HighTide

    Waste of postage stamps. They still have the letter from last year.

    • Louis

      One a bully, always a bully right?

      • HighTide

        What is ‘one a bully’ ? Explain.

        • SuzieQ

          Something to do with hockey? 😉

        • Sonar

          possibly beef ?

          • HighTide

            He has a beef, that’s it.

      • ROC.

        Louis the mindset of a Turk is like a colony of ants in a mass they think they are big shots, singularly they are cowards, Turkey can only pick on anyone smaller then her, they crap themselves when it comes to powerful countries. its in their genes

    • Neroli

      I was about to write waste of ink!

    • gentlegiant161

      Ah isnt there an Election of some sort due soon?

    • ROC.

      This is a bully abusing its power knowing that Cyprus can only complain, What you dont take into account is that its being duly noted and if you expect any compliance in the relief of Tc’s flight marooned in the North, then dream on, 43 years of isolation and it will continue, this does not do any favors for a peace solution.

      I do not expect anything different from a country of cowards that can only pick on smaller countries.

  • Evergreen

    Interesting!!

