November 26th, 2017 Letters 55 comments

Unfairly negative towards the Greek side

President Nicos Anastasiades

I am writing to you in relation to your article on page 13 published on November 14 in which you again blame our side for intransigence on the Cyprus problem.

I am a regular reader of your newspaper as well as the Sunday Mail and in my humble opinion both your newspapers are of the best we have in Cyprus regarding information, morality, quality of reporting, protecting political freedom and human rights and stance on the issues that fester in our Banana Republic.

I await with eagerness on Sundays to read the comments and criticisms of ‘Patroclos’ whom I rank and respect more than most distinguished English journalists.

One matter though on which I do not share with your paper is the view, attitude and stance you have towards the Cyprus problem.

For years now, I noticed that all your journalists, and in all your articles and reports you blame the Greek side and you write nothing about the positions taken by the Turkish side.

I am not a nationalist at all and I have nothing against the Turks whom I honestly reckon to be real brothers and relatives. We have a common heritage and very similar cultures.

Asia minor used to be dominated by the Greek civilisation. The Greek language and Christian religion, fomented during the Hellenistic period and later during the Byzantine period, as well as large Greek settlements from ancient times, made Asia minor, today’s Turkey, our second motherland.

The Turks were ruling Greece for centuries and large numbers of Turkish people lived side by side with Greeks.  Our music, dances, food and way of life is nearly identical. Also according to reports we share common genetics. The global map was created, delineated and written by blood most often drafted by the mighty victorious against the defeated.

Until today, neighbouring countries throughout the globe, besides Europe that solved the problem of National Boundaries by the Helsinki Treaty of 1975, have boundary disputes both on land as well as in territorial waters. This condition is reasonable, natural and part and parcel with the evolution of human race and human societies. All wars, either regional or global, were the natural result of human evolution. They were made either for survival, wealth or glory, security and defence of social or moral principles or religious beliefs.

I do understand very well why we have disputes with the Turks and Turkey. As neighbours the cause is which nation and state controls more of the disputed boundaries on land and sea as it happens with most countries in every part of the earth. We have long common boundaries and each side asserts that its position is the correct one. We fought each other wars for survival, glory, wealth and values. Again, I repeat this is reasonable and natural and part of our evolution n. We are fighting with the Turks ever since they occupied Constantinople and later Greece and ever since we have disputes on such as the above matters.

From ancient times we learnt from the Greek political philosophers that in city (now state) politics we are ruled by the mighty. The justice of the mighty. The same applies to international relations.

Nowadays though and gradually, the rule of force and the Justice of the Mighty is conceding to the rules of morality in international relations. The colonial era has been nearly eliminated. Majority rule applies to most civilised states. Democracy and human rights steadily gain ground and hopefully one day they will prevail throughout the globe. Injustice in international relations is losing ground.

You keep writing all the time that our side is intransigent and you keep blaming our politicians. This attitude of yours with all due respect, is utterly wrong. We have given to our Turkish brothers much more than fairness and justice are worthy of and deserve. In this respect I do kindly request you to answer to me the following questions:

 

  1. Is it just and equitable a minority of eighteen per cent to control as a state thirty per cent of the Republic’s territory?

 

  1. Is it fair and just a minority of eighteen per cent to exclusively elect the president of the whole of the Republic?

 

  1. Is it fair and right the minority of eighteen per cent to block the decisions of the government and the Parliament and lead the government and the state to stalemate?

 

  1. Is it fair and right that those who invaded our small and defenceless island and cold-bloodedly killed so many innocent people, old men, women and children, displaced one third of our people from their villages and ancestral homes and stole their properties and raped our women, to grant to them the right to become citizens of the Republic and become presidents of our country or hold political or judicial offices?

For decades throughout the world people and leaders were shouting at and fighting the Boers (whites) of South Africa to press them to succumb to the majority rule and in the end of the day, after so many years of struggle justice prevailed? The black majority was vindicated. Why this fair, simple and reasonable internationally accepted rule not to apply to us?

You may say that we committed mistakes and we must pay. I do admit that during the dark political era of our small island we committed many mistakes. Let’s take all the responsibility on our shoulders. Are these mistakes though committed more than half a century ago by our grandparents a valid reason why we should be restricted from our civil and human rights and grant to the victorious Turks so many rights and privileges against us?

You may say again that we lost a war and we must compromise. Is it your suggestion that the solution of the Cyprus issue must be the draft of the terms and conditions of our defeat and surrender?

If the solution is not democratic and just, can it be viable? Will our future generations compromise and accept such injustice forever, or such an unfair solution will be the seed and the cause of new bloodshed?

The Turks must be well protected for eternity from the hotheads of the majority community of this island. Their homes, their properties, their lives, their religion and culture must be safeguarded and secured strongly and forever. There are many safe and secure means in this respect though. We can accept international army appointed by the Security Council or by the European Union to be settled forever in Cyprus or stay for as long as our Turkish brothers wish with specific objective and mandate to protect primarily and mainly and most importantly the minority Turkish Community.

The security factor for our Turkish brothers should not be a pretext for depriving or restricting our rights and making Cyprus a Turkish protectorate and we at the same time face much more risks than the Turks, as bitter experience teaches.

If the Turks want a solution they must abandon the idea that Cyprus will constitute forever a Turkish province or protectorate of Turkey and an extension of their boundaries as far as Paphos and Limassol.

They must abandon the idea that any amendments to the Cyprus Constitution must be approved by the Grand Turkish National Assembly, as it was provided in the Annan Plan. Is this notion compatible with sovereignty and democracy or any sense of dignity or justice?

It is time that they comprehend that we are brothers and sisters from their point of view. That we have common genetic and cultural heritage. That they must treat us fairly and like brothers and not like prisoners of war and as defeated and humiliated people. For their own benefit too, they must agree to a really fair and just solution and not to insist on imposing on us the terms and conditions of a military victory and the pact of our surrender. Such a solution shall not be fair and just and shall not be viable. It shall be the cause of future troubles.

The rotating presidency is absolutely wrong and unfair. What must be done and would be fair and right is that any Turkish Cypriot (not the settlers) may be a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic of Cyprus at any time and not to wait eight or twelve years when the Turks’ rotation comes in place.

Such a provision also is against globally accepted human rights and agreed by treaties. One fundamental political right is that all citizens have the right to elect and be elected to public offices. With the rotating presidency citizens for long period of time shall not be eligible to stand as candidates. This right to become president should by no means be unfair to the Turkish minority. Minorities in democratic societies quite often decide the outcome of presidential elections and the formation of governments. With a minority of eighteen per cent of the population, the Cyprus Turkish community will always have a decisive role as to who will be the next president of the Cyprus Republic. Either a Greek or a Turk.

So dear Editor please cease to be always unfairly negative towards our side and all the time blame our leaders because you may raise the suspicion that you want to sell a few more papers to Turkish readers. You are most successful in courageously serving the public interest and promoting democracy, human rights and justice, which is the reason I am one of your staunchest readers and supporters.  It is high time though that you support justice for the refugees and for all Greek people of the island who have suffered so much throughout their history (our history) from foreign invaders including the Ottomans and Turkey.

 

George Pittadjis, Paralimni

 

  • Les

    I am a foreign guy who has lived on both sides of the island. The GCs and TCs are beautiful people living in a beautiful part of the world but honestly speaking it is hard for me to see them working together as equals and your article is a good example of why after so many years a unified Cyprus is impossible to visualize. The best solution is to partition the island and then seek areas where cooperation is possible – e.g. environment, resource sharing, free trade, pay of the people who lost property etc. Take small steps and over time the island would look like one country.

  • John Aziz Kent Kent

    Dear Mr George Pittadjis Paralimni
    ALL your questions you are obvıosly unfairly asking tells us you are a young man and not bothered to find out the TRUTH of how unfaırliy theTurkish Cypriots have been treated since 1951 you should ask the CHURCH for the unswers to your questıons and hope you will get the rıght answers as they know every thing that went on for the last 65 years of disasters and catastrophy that befell on all of us but more on the TURKİSH CYPRİOTS THROUGH NO FAULT OF THEİRS THAT İS WHY THEY HAVE LESS PROPERTİES AND LESS POPULATİON İN CYPRUS IT IS RATHER THE SAME OF WHAT HAPPENED IN GREECE
    BECAUSE OF ALL THOSE WARS THROUGH THE YEARS THEY HAD TO ENDURE

    • Kuruova

      Indeed, he keeps making reference to 18 percent but our numbers fell to such levels due to the hardship / deliberate ethnic cleansing that was imposed upon us since the British took control of the island. The norm ratio was and together with the settlers is back to 2:1. If there is to be an adjustment to territory then we should look to this ratio as a reference.

      • John Aziz Kent Kent

        Kuruova .You are rıght İ lived through the opression years and i had to Emigrate to .UKFOR MY SURVİVEL THANK YOU GT BRİTAİN

      • Gismo

        There was never any “ethnic cleansing” carried out by the British. You’re getting confused with Greek Nationalists and EOKA B. Throughout the period of British rule in Cyprus the colony was administered properly and fairly under the rule of law. The fact that there are so many Greek and Turkish Cypriots plus descendants living in the UK proves this. You really need to improve your reading.

  • Gismo

    <>. I was on the Island when the events you describe actually happened. It was not an “invasion” but a just-in-time “intervention” which saved many lives, stopped a civil war in its tracks and ended the “enosis” drive of Cyprus becoming a Greek colony. I’m sure my words will upset you or make you angry and I’m sorry for that but what I and people around at the time witnessed will be with us for the rest of our lives. The RoC, which is southern Cyprus, is now populated by Greek Cypriots of the “oxi” generation. Remember, the GC’s recently had their chance to move forward and reach agreement with the Turkish Cypriots but rejected it. Partly out of fear, partly out of anger, perhaps. The reality is that “enosis” is dead and the Turks have nothing to loose or even gain by the reunion of Cyprus.
    Now, given good will by Greek Cypriots we can all move forward and sort out the compensation due to GC’s and TC’s over the land and property issues – who owns what, where, and how it’s to be paid for. An essential pre-cursor to this is to show the Turkish-Cypriots that they are not under threat. If you can convince them, and Turkey, then there would be no reason for the Turkish military (or Greek military) to remain on the Island. It’s important to deal with reality to reach any solution for Cyprus. AndaxI?

    • Charles Kerry

      Now its becoming a Turkish colony with father Erdogan at the helm

      • HighTide

        While this is not so, it would still be preferable to being ruled by the South.

  • Louis

    There can be no doubting the fact that if CM was a Turkish paper and printed against the Turkish government as CM does against the Cypriot Government, most of its reporters and editors would be behind bars .
    The T/Cs love C M . Give them more CM. Only change your name to NCM.

    • Evergreen

      You do ‘nt believe in imaprtial and neuteal generalism?

      • Louis

        He is on the borders of committing treason!
        Do you not agree tr Turkey?

        • Evergreen

          What is your definition of” committing a treason” in relation to your comment??

    • Gismo

      Wrong. I was reading the Cyprus Mail during the ’emergency’ and it was always ‘Greek’. In its time it has supported ‘enosis’ and slammed the Brits and Turks for being the alleged bad guys. It had always to stay ‘legal’, under the British, and at times came close to the mark. So anyone who lived in Cyprus during the emergency and after, and was not a Greek-Cypriot, took everything that was written with a large pinch of salt ! The idea that the CM is in anyway supportive of Turkish-Cypriot aspirations is hilarious! However, it has improved over the years and definitely moved in the direction of truth and reason. May this continue.

  • Neroli

    I presume when you talk of Turks you are referring to the Turkish speaking Cypriots?

  • alexander reutersward

    I think that you are right in many of your comments, but sticking to them will never reunite the island.

    there is a number of things that can be said both from the south and north, but if both stubbornly sticks to their beliefs, than it’s better to divide the island and be over with it.

  • dave

    Boers are not a good example

    10,000 white farmers have been murdered in recent years

    An argument for Turkish ‘intransigence!

    • Othello

      I’d like to know where that figure comes from.

  • Evergreen

    An interesting perspective.

  • Paranam Kid

    Despite your introduction expressing warm feelings, almost love, and understanding for the Turks, you have not understood, or are choosing to ignore, the real issues.

    1. You consistently refer to the “Turks”, even when you are talking about your native brother/sister islanders in the north: they are Turkish Cypriots.
    2. The newspaper per se does not express an anti-GC attitude: it is your overly sensitive perception that makes you see it that way. There are regular reports expressing e.g. Anastasiades’s view of inflexibility of the TCs, what they should/should not do, how they should behave during the next negotiations, if there will be any. In yesterday’s CM there was precisely such an article.
    3. In your point 4 you ask 1 of the standard whining questions, without so much as acknowledging that there were fundamental reasons for Turkey to invade: the unilateral tearing up of the constitution by that brilliant priest-turned-politician, the regular harassment of & attacks on TCs by GCs, the corralling of TCs into enclaves by GCs, the idea of enosis floated by that brilliant priest-turned-politician, who then did an about face but who had already set things in motion in Greece, the coup d’état engineered by the Greek junta.
    4. The GCs were very lucky that the Turks did not drive them into the sea altogether, because nobody would have interfered, and they were lucky that the Turks did not alot the major part of the island to the TCs.
    5. Comparing the current situation on Cyprus with that in apartheid South Africa, is disingenuous, a case of comparing apples with horses (i.e. 2 completely, incomparable issues), and shows your complete ignorance of history.
    6. “It is time that they comprehend that we are brothers and sisters from their point of view. That we have common genetic and cultural heritage.” And when will you start to understand this too? This is a 2-way street !!
    7. There have now been 2 serious opportunities whereby the situation could have been resolved: the Annan Plan in 2004, and Crans Montana in 2017. In both situations the GCs blew up the project because it was not to their liking, they thought they could get a better deal so the looked for “red lines” they could draw that would give them the “reasons” to blow things up.

    You have contributed nothing new to the discussion & are merely displaying the standard whine of a huge part of the GC community, without any real understanding of what brought Cyprus to the status quo, and without so muh as an attempt at bringing something new to the table. After 43 years of deadlock your ignorance & complete lack of understanding is absolutely mind-blowing. Keep whining like this, stick to your 43 year old guns like this, and guess what will happen …..

    • A person like you was bullied at school, and now you hide behind the powerful army of turkey and with the support of many western countries against a small country of Cyprus, you talk big, but you one sided and a bully boy……..

      • HighTide

        Both your comment and the skewed diatribe of the author document clearly why there will never be a settlement between the two owners of the island other than partition.

        • Evergreen

          True.☺

      • Charles Kerry

        Paranam kid is like those three monkey’s “see no evil,speak no evil ,hear no evil “when it comes to Turkey and the Turkish people. At least this president admitted that the Greek Cypriot side did make mistakes along with the Turkish side . Turks will never admit to any guilt or wrong doing .Maybe they believe that Greeks and Greek Cypriots are not there equals, and should not deserve the same respect as a Turk (the right to exist: meaning culture ,language,religion and freedom to live in a western style democracy ) .I think the solution of Cyprus is if the Turks look at the Greek Cypriots as there equals and show the Greeks Cypriots respect ,then they to will get respect back . After all Greek Cypriots have been on that island for thousands of years . I think Greek Cypriots can live in peace with Turkish Cypriots as long as each side shows respect, and both sides decide to be Cypriots First .That’s means Turkey’s involvement and Greece should cease, along with any military occupation from those’s countries,for it to be a truly independent country . You are either Cypriot first or not at all , then you can say you are Turkish or Greek second . I am American Greek did you notice what came first ? My ancestry might be Greek but my country and loyalty is America .

        • HighTide

          The usual incorrect assertions. Thousands of years there were Tom, Dick and Harry occupying Cyprus from all corners near and wide. Speaking Greek at times meant using the universal language of the period, the same role English plays today. You enjoy life in the US because nobody, except Trump, lords over you. Turkish Cypriots will never accept being treated again as second class citizens under the violated constitution of 1960. From the peace of your US home you have no clue of that period. Partition has brought nearly half a century of peace to island, the first time in its history. It’s the only way forward.

          • Charles Kerry

            Its not just speaking Greek it is culture to on the Island that has been definitely Greek for thousands of years.

            • HighTide

              Cyprus was never part of Greece. All occupiers left their influence and their seeds on the island. The history is one of cultural and ethnic mix, a mongrel result if ever there was one. There is nothing wrong with that, just face the fact.

              • Pwlambson

                Yes, as any map will attest to; however, Cyprus was and is a vibrant part of Hellenism. The whole educated world acknowledges this fact, and no amount of propaganda or destruction of it in northern Cyprus can change that.

                • HighTide

                  The “whole world” could not find Cyprus on a map. What are you dreaming of?

            • Evergreen

              Cypriot language has a distinct dialect of its own and is different in pronounciation of many key words. Greeks speak Greek with entirely a different dialect and accent . It is like Spain, Brazil,Portugal and Italy have same roots in language with some variations but they all believe in their own identities and never own the name of other languages even if with same roots. Same is between Austria and Germany. Both,Germany and Austria have similar language, similar culture traits but take pride in their own identity. you are the only one who claim to possess greek heritage but Greece has never been ready to own you and hence it explains that yoy are just Cypriots.

              • Charles Kerry

                What the fuk is up your ass? I am just stating Greeks have been in Cyprus for thousands of years ,You can find ancient tiles written in Greek ,ancient Greek buildings all over Cyprus, and all over Anatolia way before Turkey ever existed .You can not deny that .I am just saying show some respect to the natives and live in freak en peace and coexist as Cypriots not Turks nor Greeks ,but as Cypriots .

                • HighTide

                  Charles Kerry Evergreen • 5 days ago What the fuk is up your ass?
                  THAT’S A CLEAR CASE FOR THE MODERATOR.

                  • Evergreen

                    Thank you High Tide.CM moderator often surprises me by ignoring such inaporopriate language in comments as above.

                  • Charles Kerry

                    Such a baby you got me removed even though you used the same words

                    • HighTide

                      Your words. Behave better next time.

                    • Charles Kerry

                      Bite me

                    • HighTide

                      Scared of trichinosis.

              • Charles Kerry

                Greek and Turkish are the official languages of Cyprus and are taught in schools and used in broadcasting. English is widely spoken. The Greek language spoken today in Cyprus is called the Cypriot dialect. Although the Cypriot Greek dialect shows evidence of some Latin-Italian, Turkish, and even English influences, it is considered the closest living language to ancient Greek. The records of Cyprus are generally in Greek or Turkish, with some in English during the time of British rule. During the Ottoman period most records other than church records were in Turkish, even those pertaining to Greeks. A few records associated with the Muslims may be in Arabic language and it is important to note that until the 1900s Turkish language was written in the Arabic alphabet. Cyprus has also had several minority religious groups including Maronites, Roman Catholic, Armenian Apostolic, and Jews. Thus one can expect to find some records in Latin, Armenian, and Hebrew as well.[1]

            • HighTide

              Thousands of years. You must joking. Cypriots never possessed this island and Greece never ruled here.

          • Pwlambson

            Nope; the dominant language evolves from the dominant culture, which on Cyprus was, is and always will be Greek; why do you think Turkey implemented ethnic cleansing, illegal colonization and destruction of ancient Greek and Christian cultural and religious sites in the north? Because it was the only way they could eliminate any trace of Cypriot Hellenism in the north and transplant a foreign element to permanently replace it. I know that and I’m writing from the peace of my US home, and so do you, probably writing from the former home of a Greek Cypriot somewhere in occupied northern Cyprus.

            • HighTide

              The two official languages of Cyprus are Greek and Turkish. Of the past 500 years there was no Cypriot rule here, just Ottoman and British. After the coup in 1974 there is permanent partition and you can enjoy your Hellenism in the South whenever you can afford a holiday here. The TRNC has little use for churches. Those of architectural or historical value have been restored as museums or mosques. There is no foreign element here, only hundreds of years of Turkish traditions.
              And that will continue in perpetuity.

              • Pwlambson

                Hundreds of years of Turkish Cypriot traditions, you mean. The only tradition Turkey brought was murder, rape, theft, ethnic cleansing, and converting churches into mosques, as you said.

                • HighTide

                  Read a bit about history if you can find such books in the US. During 300 years of Ottoman rule Turkish traditions were introduced to Cyprus that still live on today.

                  • Pwlambson

                    I can find all academic viewpoints on anything related to the Ottomans and their history, including the Armenian, Greek and Assyrian genocides…I can even find it online; that’s because I live in a country that doesn’t censor information or jail journalists or academics with views that go against national propaganda, unlike Turkey.

                    • HighTide

                      This is Cyprus. There are free elections, free speech and free press in the TRNC. Try to visit some time.

                    • Pwlambson

                      Oh, so now you say “Cyprus?” Try flying a Cypriot flag in the TRNC and see how long your free speech lasts in the so-called “TRNC.”

                    • HighTide

                      Why would a Turkish Cypriot want to fly an “ROC” flag? I suggest you fly a TRNC flag in the South and see what happens.

                    • Pwlambson

                      Because they are Cypriots, that’s why. They don’t want to become Turkey’s 82nd province, and they know who they are and what Turkey did is wrong.

                    • HighTide

                      You don’t know the political situation in the TRNC. There is no move to become part of Turkey, neither is there one from the Turkish government. The vast majority of Turkish Cypriots, according to elections and recent polls, wish for self governance with Turkish guarantees, and they are grateful for the role Turkey played in 1974, securing their existence.

                    • Evergreen

                      I m sure he has never lived in North. Just presuming😄

                    • Pwlambson

                      No I haven’t because my family used to until they lost their home in the occupied North thanks to the Turkish invasion and occupation, which is the core of the Cyprus problem,and no amount of smugness or twisting of history will ever change that fact. Enjoy your isolated, forever unrecognized pseudostate.

                    • Evergreen

                      I m just a neutral observer.Not based there in North.

            • Charles Kerry

              You are absolutely right,but you can not reason with someone that thinks being Turkish makes him superior to all other ethnic groups . You can not reason with someone that was taught at an early age with propaganda and nationalism .If only people would treat other people the way they want to be treated ,basically as equals then there would be no problems . I treat everyone( whatever you are :Muslim,gay,transgender ,Jew ,black or any other color ) with respect as long as they respect me,laws and other people . I might not like religions over all especially Muslim religion ,but I will not disrespect a person or harm a person because of his beliefs or being different in anyway . So if a purple alien lands in my yard in a space ship and he comes to me for directions, or carrying a fruit basket, I will be respectful and friendly and treat him like I want to be treated on his planet . Now if the alien comes towards me with a angry face and a laser gun pointed towards me, then I know he is not gonna respect me let alone my life, and I would have to fight for my existence .

        • Pwlambson

          Well said!

    • Evergreen

      A good comment.

    • Neroli

      Very good comment!

