The Limassol water board announced on Monday that due to pipe damage, some streets would be left temporarily without water.

According to an announcement, the streets from the Limassol industrial area along Paphos Avenue and Makarios Avenue up to Ariel traffic lights, and north to Spyros Kyprianou Avenue, will be without water until the damage is rectified.

Crews are working to restore service the soonest possible, the board said, and apologised for the inconvenience.