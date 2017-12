The Turkish navy ship Barbaros has anchored in Famagusta port, media in the north reported on Tuesday.

Turkish Cypriot daily Haberal Kibrisli said the Barbaros anchored on Monday in the port of Famagusta.

According to a statement issued by the Turkish Cypriot ‘security forces’ the frigate would open on Tuesday until December 1 for public visits.

The public, the statement said, may visit the boat from 10am to 4pm daily.